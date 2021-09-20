Federal election 2021: Results for all 42 ridings in B.C.

Vancouver -

CTV News has declared a Liberal minority government, and few seats in B.C. changed hands during the 2021 federal election.

The list below and the map on CTVNewsVancouver.ca's federal election hub were updated as candidates were elected.

Candidates marked with "(i)" are incumbents, and those with an asterisk have been declared winners by CTV News' results team.

Ridings that are too close to call will not have any asterisks.



VANCOUVER CENTRE

Conservative – Harry Cockell

Green – Alaric Paivarinta

*Liberal – Hedy Fry(i)

NDP – Breen Ouellette

People's Party of Canada – Taylor Singleton-Fookes

VANCOUVER EAST

Communist – Natasha Hale

Conservative – Mauro Francis

Green – Cheryl Matthew

Liberal – Josh Vander Vies

Libertarian – Golok Buday

*NDP – Jenny Kwan(i)

People's Party of Canada – Karin Litzcke

VANCOUVER GRANVILLE

Conservative – Kailin Che

Green – Imtiaz Popat

Liberal – Taleeb Noormohamed

NDP – Anjali Appadurai

People's Party of Canada – Damian Jewett

VANCOUVER KINGSWAY

Communist – Kimball Cariou

Conservative – Carson Binda

Green – Farrukh Chishtie

Liberal – Virginia Bremner

Marxist-Leninist – Donna Petersen

*NDP – Don Davies(i)

People's Party of Canada – Jeremy MacKenzie

VANCOUVER QUADRA

Conservative – Brad Armstrong

Green – Devyani Singh

*Liberal – Joyce Murray(i)

NDP – Naden Abenes

People's Party of Canada – Renate Siekmann

Conservative – Sukhbir Singh Gill

*Liberal – Harjit S. Sajjan(i)

Marxist-Leninist – Anne Jamieson

NDP – Sean McQuillan

People's Party of Canada – Anthony Cook

NORTH VANCOUVER

Conservative – Les Jickling

Green – Archie Kaario

*Liberal – Jonathan Wilkinson(i)

NDP – Tammy Bentz

People's Party of Canada – John Galloway

Conservative – John Weston

Green – Mike Simpson

Independent – Chris MacGregor

Independent – Terry Grimwood

*Liberal – Patrick Weiler(i)

NDP – Avi Lewis

Parti Rhinocéros Party – Gordon Jeffrey

People's Party of Canada – Doug Bebb

RICHMOND CENTRE

Conservative – Alice Wong(i)

Green – Laura Gillanders

Liberal – Wilson Miao

NDP – Sandra Nixon

People's Party of Canada – James Hinton

STEVESTON-RICHMOND EAST

Conservative – Kenny Chiu(i)

Green – Francoise Raunet

*Liberal – Parm Bains

NDP – Jack Trovato

People's Party of Canada – Jennifer Singh

DELTA

Conservative – Garry Shearer

Green – Jeremy Smith

Independent – Hong Yan Pan

*Liberal – Carla Qualtrough(i)

NDP – Monika Dean

People's Party of Canada – Paul Tarasenko

Conservative – Kelsey Shein

Green – Peter Dolling

*Liberal – Terry Beech(i)

NDP – Jim Hanson

People's Party of Canada – Brad Nickerson

BURNABY SOUTH

Conservative – Likky Lavji

Green – Maureen Curran

Independent – Martin Kendell

Liberal – Brea Huang Sami

*NDP – Jagmeet Singh(i)

People's Party of Canada – Marcella Williams

NEW WESTMINSTER-BURNABY

Conservative – Paige Munro

Green – David MacDonald

Liberal – Rozina Jaffer

*NDP – Peter Julian(i)

People's Party of Canada – Kevin Heide

PORT MOODY-COQUITLAM

Conservative – Nelly Shin(i)

Liberal – Will Davis

Marxist-Leninist – Roland Verrier

*NDP – Bonita Zarrillo

People's Party of Canada – Desta McPherson

COQUITLAM-PORT COQUITLAM

Conservative – Katerina Anastasiadis

*Liberal – Ron McKinnon(i)

NDP – Laura Dupont

People's Party of Canada – Kimberly Brundell

PITT MEADOWS-MAPLE RIDGE

*Conservative – Marc Dalton(i)

Independent – Steven William Ranta

Liberal – Ahmed Yousef

NDP – Phil Klapwyk

Parti Rhinocéros Party – Peter Buddle

People's Party of Canada – Juliuss Hoffmann

SOUTH SURREY-WHITE ROCK

*Conservative – Kerry-Lynne Findlay(i)

Liberal – Gordie Hogg

NDP – June Liu

People's Party of Canada – Gary Jensen

SURREY CENTRE

Communist – Ryan Abbott

Conservative – Tina Bains

Green – Felix Kongyuy

*Liberal – Randeep Sarai(i)

NDP – Sonia Andhi

People's Party of Canada – Joe Kennedy

SURREY-NEWTON

Conservative – Syed Mohsin

Independent - Parveer Hundal

*Liberal – Sukh Dhaliwal(i)

NDP – Avneet Johal

People's Party of Canada – Pamela Singh

LANGLEY-ALDERGROVE

*Conservative – Tako Van Popta(i)

Green – Kaija Farstad

Liberal – Kim Richter

NDP – Michael Chang

People's Party of Canada – Rayna Boychuk

CLOVERDALE-LANGLEY CITY

Conservative – Tamara Jansen(i)

*Liberal – John Aldag

NDP – Rajesh Jayaprakash

People's Party of Canada – Ian Kennedy

FLEETWOOD-PORT KELLS

Conservative – Dave Hayer

Green – Perry Denure

Independent – Murali Krishnan

*Liberal – Ken Hardie(i)

NDP – Raji Toor

People's Party of Canada – Amrit Birring

ABBOTSFORD

*Conservative – Ed Fast(i)

Green – Stephen Fowler

Liberal - Navreen Gill

NDP - Dharmasena Yakandawela

People's Party of Canada – Kevin Sinclair

CHILLIWACK-HOPE

*Conservative – Mark Strahl(i)

Green – Arthur Green

Liberal – Kelly Velonis

NDP – DJ Pohl

People's Party of Canada – Rob Bogunovic

CARIBOO – PRINCE GEORGE

Christian Heritage Party – Henry Thiessen

*Conservative – Todd Doherty(i)

Green – Leigh Hunsinger-Chang

Liberal – Garth Frizzell

NDP – Audrey McKinnon

People's Party of Canada – Jeremy Gustafson

CENTRAL OKANAGAN-SIMILKAMEEN-NICOLA

*Conservative – Dan Albas(i)

Green – Brennan Wauters

Liberal – Sarah Eves

NDP – Joan Phillip

People's Party of Canada – Kathryn McDonald

COURTENAY-ALBERNI

Conservative – Mary Lee

Green – Susanne Lawson

Liberal – Susan Farlinger

Marxist-Leninist – Barbara Biley

*NDP – Gord Johns(i)

People's Party of Canada – Robert Eppich

COWICHAN-MALAHAT-LANGFORD

Conservative – Alana Delong

Green – Lia Versaevel

Liberal – Blair Herbert

*NDP – Alistair MacGregor(i)

People's Party of Canada – Mark Hecht

ESQUIMALT-SAANICH-SOOKE

Communist – Tyson Riel Standlund

Conservative – Laura Anne Frost

Green – Harley Gordon

Liberal – Doug Kobayashi

*NDP – Randall Garrison(i)

People's Party of Canada – Rob Anderson

KAMLOOPS-THOMPSON-CARIBOO

*Conservative – Frank Caputo

Green – Iain Currie

Independent – Wayne Allan

Independent – Bob O'Brien

Liberal – Jesse McCormick

NDP – Bill Sundhu

People's Party of Canada – Corally Delwo

KELOWNA-LAKE COUNTRY

*Conservative – Tracy Gray(i)

Green – Imre Szeman

Liberal – Tim Krupa

NDP – Cade Desjarlais

People's Party of Canada – Brian Rogers

KOOTENAY-COLUMBIA

*Conservative – Rob Morrison(i)

Green – Rana Nelson

Liberal – Robin Goldsbury

NDP – Wayne Stetski

People's Party of Canada – Sarah Bennett

MISSION-MATSQUI-FRASER CANYON

*Conservative – Brad Vis(i)

Green – Nicole Bellay

Liberal – Geet Grewal

NDP – Lynn Perrin

People's Party of Canada – Tyler Niles

NANAIMO-LADYSMITH

Conservative – Tamara Kronis

Green – Paul Manly(i)

Liberal – Michelle Corfield

NDP – Lisa Marie Barron

People's Party of Canada – Stephen Welton

NORTH ISLAND-POWELL RIVER

Conservative – Shelley Downey

Green – Jessica Wegg

Liberal – Jennifer Grenz

Marxist-Leninist – Carla Neal

Maverick – Stacey Gastis

*NDP – Rachel Blaney(i)

People's Party of Canada – Paul Macknight

NORTH OKANAGAN-SHUSWAP

*Conservative – Mel Arnold(i)

Green – Andrea Gunner

Liberal – Shelley Desautels

NDP – Ron Johnston

People's Party of Canada – Kyle Delfing

PRINCE GEORGE-PEACE RIVER-NORTHERN ROCKIES

Canada's Fourth Front – Phil Hewkin

*Conservative – Bob Zimmer(i)

Green – Catharine Kendall

Liberal – Amir Alavi

Maverick – David Jeffers

NDP – Cory Grizz Longley

People's Party of Canada – Ryan Dyck

SAANICH-GULF ISLANDS

Communist – Dock Currie

Conservative – David Busch

*Green – Elizabeth May(i)

Liberal – Sherri Moore-Arbour

NDP – Sabina Singh

People's Party of Canada – David Hilderman

SKEENA-BULKLEY VALLEY

Christian Heritage Party – Rod Taylor

Conservative – Claire Rattee

Green – Adeana Young

Liberal – Lakhwinder Jhaj

*NDP – Taylor Bachrach(i)

People's Party of Canada – Jody Craven

SOUTH OKANAGAN-WEST KOOTENAY

Conservative – Helena Konanz

Green – Tara Howse

Liberal – Ken Robertson

*NDP – Richard Cannings(i)

People's Party of Canada – Sean Taylor

VICTORIA

Animal Protection Party – Jordan Reichert

Communist – Janis Zroback

Conservative – Hannah Hodson

Green – Nick Loughton

Liberal – Nikki MacDonald

*NDP – Laurel Collins(i)

People's Party of Canada – John Randal Phipps

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Meagan Gill