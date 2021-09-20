Federal election 2021: Results for all 42 ridings in B.C.
CTV News has declared a Liberal minority government, and few seats in B.C. changed hands during the 2021 federal election.
The list below and the map on CTVNewsVancouver.ca's federal election hub were updated as candidates were elected.
Candidates marked with "(i)" are incumbents, and those with an asterisk have been declared winners by CTV News' results team.
Ridings that are too close to call will not have any asterisks.
VANCOUVER CENTRE
Conservative – Harry Cockell
Green – Alaric Paivarinta
*Liberal – Hedy Fry(i)
NDP – Breen Ouellette
People's Party of Canada – Taylor Singleton-Fookes
VANCOUVER EAST
Communist – Natasha Hale
Conservative – Mauro Francis
Green – Cheryl Matthew
Liberal – Josh Vander Vies
Libertarian – Golok Buday
*NDP – Jenny Kwan(i)
People's Party of Canada – Karin Litzcke
VANCOUVER GRANVILLE
Conservative – Kailin Che
Green – Imtiaz Popat
Liberal – Taleeb Noormohamed
NDP – Anjali Appadurai
People's Party of Canada – Damian Jewett
VANCOUVER KINGSWAY
Communist – Kimball Cariou
Conservative – Carson Binda
Green – Farrukh Chishtie
Liberal – Virginia Bremner
Marxist-Leninist – Donna Petersen
*NDP – Don Davies(i)
People's Party of Canada – Jeremy MacKenzie
VANCOUVER QUADRA
Conservative – Brad Armstrong
Green – Devyani Singh
*Liberal – Joyce Murray(i)
NDP – Naden Abenes
People's Party of Canada – Renate Siekmann
VANCOUVER SOUTH
Conservative – Sukhbir Singh Gill
*Liberal – Harjit S. Sajjan(i)
Marxist-Leninist – Anne Jamieson
NDP – Sean McQuillan
People's Party of Canada – Anthony Cook
NORTH VANCOUVER
Conservative – Les Jickling
Green – Archie Kaario
*Liberal – Jonathan Wilkinson(i)
NDP – Tammy Bentz
People's Party of Canada – John Galloway
WEST VANCOUVER-SUNSHINE COAST-SEA TO SKY COUNTRY
Conservative – John Weston
Green – Mike Simpson
Independent – Chris MacGregor
Independent – Terry Grimwood
*Liberal – Patrick Weiler(i)
NDP – Avi Lewis
Parti Rhinocéros Party – Gordon Jeffrey
People's Party of Canada – Doug Bebb
RICHMOND CENTRE
Conservative – Alice Wong(i)
Green – Laura Gillanders
Liberal – Wilson Miao
NDP – Sandra Nixon
People's Party of Canada – James Hinton
STEVESTON-RICHMOND EAST
Conservative – Kenny Chiu(i)
Green – Francoise Raunet
*Liberal – Parm Bains
NDP – Jack Trovato
People's Party of Canada – Jennifer Singh
DELTA
Conservative – Garry Shearer
Green – Jeremy Smith
Independent – Hong Yan Pan
*Liberal – Carla Qualtrough(i)
NDP – Monika Dean
People's Party of Canada – Paul Tarasenko
BURNABY NORTH-SEYMOUR
Conservative – Kelsey Shein
Green – Peter Dolling
*Liberal – Terry Beech(i)
NDP – Jim Hanson
People's Party of Canada – Brad Nickerson
BURNABY SOUTH
Conservative – Likky Lavji
Green – Maureen Curran
Independent – Martin Kendell
Liberal – Brea Huang Sami
*NDP – Jagmeet Singh(i)
People's Party of Canada – Marcella Williams
NEW WESTMINSTER-BURNABY
Conservative – Paige Munro
Green – David MacDonald
Liberal – Rozina Jaffer
*NDP – Peter Julian(i)
People's Party of Canada – Kevin Heide
PORT MOODY-COQUITLAM
Conservative – Nelly Shin(i)
Liberal – Will Davis
Marxist-Leninist – Roland Verrier
*NDP – Bonita Zarrillo
People's Party of Canada – Desta McPherson
COQUITLAM-PORT COQUITLAM
Conservative – Katerina Anastasiadis
*Liberal – Ron McKinnon(i)
NDP – Laura Dupont
People's Party of Canada – Kimberly Brundell
PITT MEADOWS-MAPLE RIDGE
*Conservative – Marc Dalton(i)
Independent – Steven William Ranta
Liberal – Ahmed Yousef
NDP – Phil Klapwyk
Parti Rhinocéros Party – Peter Buddle
People's Party of Canada – Juliuss Hoffmann
SOUTH SURREY-WHITE ROCK
*Conservative – Kerry-Lynne Findlay(i)
Liberal – Gordie Hogg
NDP – June Liu
People's Party of Canada – Gary Jensen
SURREY CENTRE
Communist – Ryan Abbott
Conservative – Tina Bains
Green – Felix Kongyuy
*Liberal – Randeep Sarai(i)
NDP – Sonia Andhi
People's Party of Canada – Joe Kennedy
SURREY-NEWTON
Conservative – Syed Mohsin
Independent - Parveer Hundal
*Liberal – Sukh Dhaliwal(i)
NDP – Avneet Johal
People's Party of Canada – Pamela Singh
LANGLEY-ALDERGROVE
*Conservative – Tako Van Popta(i)
Green – Kaija Farstad
Liberal – Kim Richter
NDP – Michael Chang
People's Party of Canada – Rayna Boychuk
CLOVERDALE-LANGLEY CITY
Conservative – Tamara Jansen(i)
*Liberal – John Aldag
NDP – Rajesh Jayaprakash
People's Party of Canada – Ian Kennedy
FLEETWOOD-PORT KELLS
Conservative – Dave Hayer
Green – Perry Denure
Independent – Murali Krishnan
*Liberal – Ken Hardie(i)
NDP – Raji Toor
People's Party of Canada – Amrit Birring
ABBOTSFORD
*Conservative – Ed Fast(i)
Green – Stephen Fowler
Liberal - Navreen Gill
NDP - Dharmasena Yakandawela
People's Party of Canada – Kevin Sinclair
CHILLIWACK-HOPE
*Conservative – Mark Strahl(i)
Green – Arthur Green
Liberal – Kelly Velonis
NDP – DJ Pohl
People's Party of Canada – Rob Bogunovic
CARIBOO – PRINCE GEORGE
Christian Heritage Party – Henry Thiessen
*Conservative – Todd Doherty(i)
Green – Leigh Hunsinger-Chang
Liberal – Garth Frizzell
NDP – Audrey McKinnon
People's Party of Canada – Jeremy Gustafson
CENTRAL OKANAGAN-SIMILKAMEEN-NICOLA
*Conservative – Dan Albas(i)
Green – Brennan Wauters
Liberal – Sarah Eves
NDP – Joan Phillip
People's Party of Canada – Kathryn McDonald
COURTENAY-ALBERNI
Conservative – Mary Lee
Green – Susanne Lawson
Liberal – Susan Farlinger
Marxist-Leninist – Barbara Biley
*NDP – Gord Johns(i)
People's Party of Canada – Robert Eppich
COWICHAN-MALAHAT-LANGFORD
Conservative – Alana Delong
Green – Lia Versaevel
Liberal – Blair Herbert
*NDP – Alistair MacGregor(i)
People's Party of Canada – Mark Hecht
ESQUIMALT-SAANICH-SOOKE
Communist – Tyson Riel Standlund
Conservative – Laura Anne Frost
Green – Harley Gordon
Liberal – Doug Kobayashi
*NDP – Randall Garrison(i)
People's Party of Canada – Rob Anderson
KAMLOOPS-THOMPSON-CARIBOO
*Conservative – Frank Caputo
Green – Iain Currie
Independent – Wayne Allan
Independent – Bob O'Brien
Liberal – Jesse McCormick
NDP – Bill Sundhu
People's Party of Canada – Corally Delwo
KELOWNA-LAKE COUNTRY
*Conservative – Tracy Gray(i)
Green – Imre Szeman
Liberal – Tim Krupa
NDP – Cade Desjarlais
People's Party of Canada – Brian Rogers
KOOTENAY-COLUMBIA
*Conservative – Rob Morrison(i)
Green – Rana Nelson
Liberal – Robin Goldsbury
NDP – Wayne Stetski
People's Party of Canada – Sarah Bennett
MISSION-MATSQUI-FRASER CANYON
*Conservative – Brad Vis(i)
Green – Nicole Bellay
Liberal – Geet Grewal
NDP – Lynn Perrin
People's Party of Canada – Tyler Niles
NANAIMO-LADYSMITH
Conservative – Tamara Kronis
Green – Paul Manly(i)
Liberal – Michelle Corfield
NDP – Lisa Marie Barron
People's Party of Canada – Stephen Welton
NORTH ISLAND-POWELL RIVER
Conservative – Shelley Downey
Green – Jessica Wegg
Liberal – Jennifer Grenz
Marxist-Leninist – Carla Neal
Maverick – Stacey Gastis
*NDP – Rachel Blaney(i)
People's Party of Canada – Paul Macknight
NORTH OKANAGAN-SHUSWAP
*Conservative – Mel Arnold(i)
Green – Andrea Gunner
Liberal – Shelley Desautels
NDP – Ron Johnston
People's Party of Canada – Kyle Delfing
PRINCE GEORGE-PEACE RIVER-NORTHERN ROCKIES
Canada's Fourth Front – Phil Hewkin
*Conservative – Bob Zimmer(i)
Green – Catharine Kendall
Liberal – Amir Alavi
Maverick – David Jeffers
NDP – Cory Grizz Longley
People's Party of Canada – Ryan Dyck
SAANICH-GULF ISLANDS
Communist – Dock Currie
Conservative – David Busch
*Green – Elizabeth May(i)
Liberal – Sherri Moore-Arbour
NDP – Sabina Singh
People's Party of Canada – David Hilderman
SKEENA-BULKLEY VALLEY
Christian Heritage Party – Rod Taylor
Conservative – Claire Rattee
Green – Adeana Young
Liberal – Lakhwinder Jhaj
*NDP – Taylor Bachrach(i)
People's Party of Canada – Jody Craven
SOUTH OKANAGAN-WEST KOOTENAY
Conservative – Helena Konanz
Green – Tara Howse
Liberal – Ken Robertson
*NDP – Richard Cannings(i)
People's Party of Canada – Sean Taylor
VICTORIA
Animal Protection Party – Jordan Reichert
Communist – Janis Zroback
Conservative – Hannah Hodson
Green – Nick Loughton
Liberal – Nikki MacDonald
*NDP – Laurel Collins(i)
People's Party of Canada – John Randal Phipps
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Meagan Gill
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE @ 11:30
LIVE @ 11:30 | With more than 300 in hospital, health officials to provide another update on COVID-19 in B.C.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Another minority government. Now what?
When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the 2021 federal election, he said it was because he thought Canadians should have their say about where the country is going. Well, voters have spoken, and it's another minority Liberal government. With an almost identical House of Commons heading to Ottawa in terms of seat distribution, are Canadians in for more of the same?
Liberals return to Alberta, and 5 other surprises in the election results
CTVNews.ca looks at some of the biggest surprises of election night, including the ouster of three cabinet ministers.
NEW | 5 political rookies to watch in the 44th Parliament
While the election result means a host of old faces will soon return to Ottawa for the next session of Parliament, a handful of notable newbies will also make their way to the Hill too, each with a unique storyline.
OPINION | Don Martin: Sooner or later in this status quo mandate, Justin Trudeau will take his walk in the snow
It might take a year or longer before it becomes clear to him, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will eventually realize he’s finished, Don Martin writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
BREAKING | Tyler Shandro no longer Alberta's health minister as Premier Jason Kenney shuffles cabinet: sources
Government sources have confirmed to CTV News that Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro will no longer be in charge of the portfolio.
Despite low number of election victories, advocates say Canada's LGBTQ2S+ candidates are becoming more diverse
Despite a low number of victories for LGBTQ2S+ candidates in Monday night’s election, advocates say it’s a positive development to see a more diverse and partisan mix of contenders engaging in federal politics.
Ontario businesses, enforcement bodies brace for learning curve on COVID-19 vaccine certificates
Ontario's proof-of-vaccination policy, set to take effect on Wednesday, promises challenges for businesses and enforcement officers.
'Early election gamble backfires': Here's a look at some international headlines day after Canada election
As Canadians are waking up to more of the same after Justin Trudeau managed to hold on to power following Monday's election, international media reacted to the prime minister's 'gamble.'
NDP may hold the balance of power in Parliament
Jagmeet Singh and the New Democrats may hold the balance of power in the next Liberal minority government by playing a key role in helping pass confidence matters and key legislation.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE
LIVE | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Tuesday on the province’s COVID-19 response.
-
Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding still too close to call as NDP, Conservatives poised to unseat Greens
More than 12 hours since the polls closed, a Vancouver Island riding remains in limbo with the preliminary results still too close to call.
-
Endangered orca 'grandmother' missing, likely dead
Researchers at the Washington state-based Center for Whale Research say that a prolific southern resident killer whale matriarch is missing, and is assumed to have died.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Tyler Shandro no longer Alberta's health minister as Premier Jason Kenney shuffles cabinet: sources
Government sources have confirmed to CTV News that Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro will no longer be in charge of the portfolio.
-
Alberta asks feds for help transferring ICU patients out of province
Alberta has asked the federal government for help transporting critically ill patients out of the province for care and bringing in ICU staff, registered nurses and respiratory therapists.
-
Young Albertans are now the demographic with the highest COVID-19 rates
Alberta youth now have the highest COVID-19 rate compared to any other demographic.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 | Kenney to make cabinet changes Tuesday afternoon
Kenney will then join Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw for a COVID-19 update at 5 p.m.
-
LIVE at 5
LIVE at 5 | Kenney, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update after cabinet shuffle
Premier Jason Kenney and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will deliver a COVID-19 update after Tuesday afternoon's cabinet shuffle.
-
Alberta asks feds for help transferring ICU patients out of province
Alberta has asked the federal government for help transporting critically ill patients out of the province for care and bringing in ICU staff, registered nurses and respiratory therapists.
Toronto
-
Ontario premier releases statement one day before COVID-19 vaccine certificate is implemented
Premier Doug Ford is acknowledging concerns about civil liberties as the province gets set to implement a vaccine passport system but he says that the “greater concern” remains shutting down businesses amid a “sudden surge” in cases.
-
A new tool is helping Ontarians easily show their proof of vaccination starting tomorrow
Add your vaccination status to your iPhone in three easy steps.
-
Ontario businesses, enforcement bodies brace for learning curve on COVID-19 vaccine certificates
Ontario's proof-of-vaccination policy, set to take effect on Wednesday, promises challenges for businesses and enforcement officers.
Montreal
-
Quebec government considering special law to prevent anti-vaxx protesters from blocking access to hospitals, schools
Quebec premier François Legault said it’s 'unacceptable' that people have been protesting against the vaccine passport outside hospitals and schools recently and said the province could turn to the law to put an end to them.
-
Quebec records nine new deaths as COVID-19 cases rise by 587
Quebec is reporting 587 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 404,291 since the start of the pandemic.
-
French-language minister calls for calm as Bill 96 consultations begin
Quebec Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette called for calm Tuesday morning in his remarks before the start of consultations on his Bill 96.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | COVID-19 close contact identification protocols changing in Manitoba schools
Public health and Manitoba education officials are changing protocols for how close contacts to COVID-19 cases in schools are identified and managed.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | State of emergency extended in Manitoba
The Manitoba government is once again extending the state of emergency that was put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Majority of Manitoba's 66 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday were not vaccinated; one new death reported
Manitoba is adding one new COVID-19 death and 66 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
'People aren't scared of COVID here': Few masks in sight at PPC headquarters on election night in Saskatoon
Maxime Bernier mingled with the People's Party of Canada faithful in Saskatoon on election night.
-
Saskatoon police warn of parcel scam after 'multiple reports'
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is warning of a scam involving parcels and fraudsters posing as border services agents.
-
OPINION
OPINION | Don Martin: Sooner or later in this status quo mandate, Justin Trudeau will take his walk in the snow
It might take a year or longer before it becomes clear to him, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will eventually realize he’s finished, Don Martin writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Regina
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'The most pointless election': Sask. Premier responds to federal election results
After yesterday's election, Premier Scott Moe is calling the election “pointless” and wants Justin Trudeau to get to work addressing the real issues facing Canadians.
-
PPC gains in rural Sask. add competition for Tories
Despite not winning a seat federally, the People’s Party of Canada saw vote increases in rural Saskatchewan on election night.
-
Blue wave soaks Sask. in second consecutive federal election
Conservative candidates pulled off another clean sweep of all 14 ridings in Saskatchewan on Monday night.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
Conservatives make inroads in Atlantic Canada, but Liberal fortress remains strong
Voters in Atlantic Canada loosened Justin Trudeau's grip on the region Monday by delivering a handful of new seats to the Conservatives, signalling a mild rebuke of the Liberal leader's decision to call an election during the pandemic's fourth wave.
-
New Brunswick reports 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, active cases rise to 509
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 40 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 509.
London
-
LIVE
LIVE | One death, 17 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 17 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and one new death.
-
Local Election results: London and area ridings stay the course with no change in seats
A 36-day federal election campaign has come to an end and Londoners have chosen to stay the course despite tight races in some ridings.
-
Turning the page: Offers coming in for iconic City Lights Book Shop
City Lights Book Shop is a holdout in the advancement of time -- but now its owners are ready for change.
Northern Ontario
-
Hit-and-run suspect on the loose after series of crashes around Sudbury: police
Sudbury police are asking the public to avoid Longyear Drive in the Falconbridge area as they search for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash.
-
A new tool is helping Ontarians easily show their proof of vaccination starting tomorrow
Add your vaccination status to your iPhone in three easy steps.
-
Canadore College event to honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day
Canadore College will remain open Sept. 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, but will hold a special ceremony to mark the day, along with Orange Shirt Day.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region adds 17 COVID-19 cases; active infections drop
Health officials in Waterloo Region logged 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the number of active infections declined.
-
Federal election results from Waterloo Region and area
Here are the federal election results for Waterloo Region and the surrounding area.
-
Ontario premier releases statement one day before COVID-19 vaccine certificate is implemented
Premier Doug Ford is acknowledging concerns about civil liberties as the province gets set to implement a vaccine passport system but he says that the “greater concern” remains shutting down businesses amid a “sudden surge” in cases.