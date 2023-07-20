Father of allegedly abducted Surrey kids shares new details about their disappearance

SURREY, B.C. -

The father of two young Surrey children allegedly abducted by their mother in the Okanagan is sharing new details about their disappearance.

Eight-year-old Aurora and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton haven’t been seen for nearly three weeks.

RCMP issued an Amber Alert Wednesday afternoon — sending notifications to cellphones across the province.

A man, identifying himself as the kids father, posted on Facebook late Wednesday afternoon.

“They would be travelling with their mother and a man and three puppies, two are about six months old and look similar and one puppy, likely pulling an RV as well,” wrote Paul Beauregard.

Police are concerned for her mental health and her ability to care for the children.

“The circumstances since the children have left have changed and evolved. This is a very fluid situation and based on some of the incidents that have occurred, and the information that we have learned since the report we do believe that the children are at risk,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn, of the Surrey RCMP Wednesday.

Mounties say the kids went on a planned vacation to the Okanagan with their mother on June 28.

They were last seen two days later at Krafty’s Kitchen and Bar in Kelowna.

Aurora Bolton is described as 55 pounds, 3'11" tall, with brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair that is likely in braids. She has a chipped front tooth, small freckles on her face, and was last seen wearing a blue dress with coloured flowers on it.

Joshuah Bolton is described as 70 pounds, 4'10" tall, with blue eyes and brown hair that is short-to-medium length, described as a grown out buzz cut. He was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

Their mother, Verity Bolton, is 45 years old.

She is described as 119 pounds, 5'2" tall, with brown hair and eyes.

“We believe that the mother is actually taking active steps to prevent the return of the children to their primary parents,” said Munn.

She was supposed to return the children to their father, who's their primary caregiver on Monday, but didn't.

No one has been able to contact her since.

RCMP say they may be travelling in a blue 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 crew cab pick-up, with BC License Plate SJ2 708.

Investigators have been unable to provide the public with a narrower area of where they may be because three weeks have passed since their last sighting, which may have allowed them for quite a distance.

“If you have tips from a specific location, for example, previous sightings, we ask you to contact the local police of jurisdiction in that specific area so that all tips can be followed up on immediately,” said Munn.

Anyone who may have seen Aurora Bolton and Joshuah Bolton, Verity Bolton or Verity Bolton’s vehicle is asked to not approach, but instead call 9-1-1 immediately.