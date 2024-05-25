Driver dead after 'leaving the highway': Kamloops RCMP

A driver died in a single-vehicle crash in Kamloops early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

A brief news release from the Kamloops RCMP says the motor vehicle incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. in the 2300 block of the East Trans Canada Highway, which is located in the city’s Valleyview neighbourhood.

“The vehicle, a white sedan, was travelling eastbound when it left the highway. The driver, unfortunately, was declared deceased at the scene,” the release reads.

Mounties said they would not be providing any additional details on the matter, and asked anyone who witnessed the incident to call the detachment at 250-828-3000.