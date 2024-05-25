New wildfire burning near Spences Bridge in B.C. Interior

Crews from the BC Wildfire Service are battling a new blaze about five kilometres north of Spences Bridge.

The Drinkwater Road fire is burning in steep terrain on the east side of the Thompson River and is classified as "out of control," the BCWS said in social media posts Friday evening.

At the time, the wildfire was estimated at 10 hectares in size, but an update on the BCWS website Saturday morning increased that estimate to 30 hectares.

"The wildfire is burning on a steep slope and displaying rank 3 and 4 fire behaviour, meaning a vigorous surface fire with a moderate rate of spread," the service said in its posts.

"No structures are currently threatened."

The BCWS website lists the blaze as human-caused, and says 26 wildfire service personnel are currently responding, with two helicopters and air tanker support.

The Drinkwater Road fire was discovered Friday and is one of 112 currently active in the province, according to the wildfire service.

Ten of those blazes are considered out of control, with the most significant being the Parker Lake and Patry Creek fires burning in the province's northeast.

Those two fires combined to force the evacuation of Fort Nelson earlier this month, but Northern Rockies Regional Municipality mayor Rob Fraser told evacuees on Friday that officials are "very close" to allowing them to return home.