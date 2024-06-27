VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Fatal crash partially closes Trans-Canada Highway in West Vancouver

    A fatal crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in West Vancouver is under investigation. A fatal crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in West Vancouver is under investigation.
    Share

    A fatal crash on the Trans-Canada Highway is under investigation in West Vancouver, leading to road closures Thursday morning.

    Police said the crash happened at about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday evening, as a driver was going east in the westbound lanes near Westport Road and crashed with an oncoming vehicle. Two people died and remaining passengers were taken to hospital, police said.

    Police said the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is on scene investigating the crash. Westbound traffic on Highway 1 is closed at Westport Road, police said, with detours offered at Exit 4 and Marine Drive.

    Access to the Horseshoe Bay Ferry Terminal is blocked, investigators said.

    "West Vancouver Police Department extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of those impacted and thanks the West Vancouver public for their patience and co-operation," police said. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How to watch the Trump-Biden CNN Presidential Debate

    U.S. President Joe Biden and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump will go head-to-head on Thursday, June 27 in the first-ever debate between a sitting and former U.S. president. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, follow along in a live chat with expert analysis on CTVNews.ca, and CTV News Channel's pre- and post-debate specials.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News