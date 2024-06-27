Fatal crash partially closes Trans-Canada Highway in West Vancouver
A fatal crash on the Trans-Canada Highway is under investigation in West Vancouver, leading to road closures Thursday morning.
Police said the crash happened at about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday evening, as a driver was going east in the westbound lanes near Westport Road and crashed with an oncoming vehicle. Two people died and remaining passengers were taken to hospital, police said.
Police said the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is on scene investigating the crash. Westbound traffic on Highway 1 is closed at Westport Road, police said, with detours offered at Exit 4 and Marine Drive.
Access to the Horseshoe Bay Ferry Terminal is blocked, investigators said.
"West Vancouver Police Department extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of those impacted and thanks the West Vancouver public for their patience and co-operation," police said.
