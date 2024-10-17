'Just unbelievable': Video shows wild incident at B.C. frozen yogurt shop

Police were called to a frozen yogurt shop in Richmond, B.C., Wednesday after a man went behind the counter and scooped some of the product with his hand.

Video of the wild incident went viral on social media, showing the unidentified man reaching into a display case at Timothy's Frozen Yogurt.

A woman behind the camera – who works nearby in the Steveston Village neighbourhood – can be heard telling the man, "Please, no. Get out of the store, sir."

Kaitlyn Seig, the woman who took the video, told CTV News how the incident unfolded.

“The staff member at Timothy's came over to my store and said, 'He's back, and I don't want to be there with him,'” she said.

“I was like, 'Absolutely, you stay here and we'll figure out what to do.'”

After filling up a cone with frozen yogurt, the man leaves the scene. While walking out, he appears to compliment the shop and tells onlookers to "take care."

“It’s kind of creepy,” said Bart Wotherspoon, owner of Timothy’s Frozen Yogurt. “You know, it’s just unbelievable to see it happen out here.”

Wotherspoon says he and staff are familiar with the man who’s made multiple visits to the shop in recent weeks.

“We did have an incident on Thanksgiving Day as well. He came in and asked for a cone and walked out without paying,” said Wotherspoon.

He says last month the same man was rude to staff when he claimed he lost his cell phone in the shop.

Richmond RCMP told CTV News officers were called to the scene around 1 p.m. for an alleged mischief. The man was arrested on an "unrelated matter," but police did not provide details regarding the man’s arrest, whether charges are being considered. Or if the man is in custody.

“I guess he’s just running amok in the neighbourhood,” said Wotherspoon.

The man’s picture is now on display at the shop’s front door and he’s been permanently banned from the premises.