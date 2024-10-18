Manslaughter charge laid in deadly stabbing in Duncan, B.C.

A 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal stabbing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago.

Todd White of Duncan was arrested Thursday and charged in the stabbing death of a 33-year-old man in the city in the summer of 2022.

Court records show White remains in custody.

Mounties responded to the stabbing in the city's downtown around 3 a.m. on July 16, 2022.

Officers found the victim suffering from a stab wound near the intersection of Kenneth and Jubilee streets, police said.

The man was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries, prompting the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit to take conduct of the case as a homicide investigation.

Shortly after the stabbing, police cordoned off a two-block radius around the intersection where the injured man was found so they could gather evidence.

"It appears the victim moved through the downtown area before being located," B.C. RCMP spokesperson Dawn Roberts said in a 2022 statement announcing the man's death.

Police said on Friday that no further information would be released about the incident as it is before the courts.