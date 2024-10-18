Police seek assault suspect with sleeve of 'Simpsons' tattoos in Surrey, B.C.

Police in Surrey are asking the public for help identifying a suspect with "distinct tattoos" on his right arm.

The man is wanted in connection to an assault that was reported on July 2, but Surrey RCMP did not appeal to the public for help identifying him until Friday, saying investigators had not been able to identify the man "through conventional means."

The assault occurred on 84 Avenue near 149 Street, police said in a news release, adding that the victim met the suspect "through a social media site" and knew him only as "David."

Police described the suspect as a white man in his mid-30s with "brown/red short hair" and a heavy build.

"He has distinct tattoos on his right arm: a full sleeve of characters from the animated TV show 'The Simpsons,'" police said in the release.

"He also has a tattoo on his right calf."

Anyone with information on the man or his identity should call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2024-95683, police said.