B.C. family makes heartfelt plea in son's 2006 disappearance

A British Columbia family is pleading for information about the disappearance of their son, who was 22 years old when he vanished from Kelowna 18 years ago.

Aaron Derbyshire was last seen leaving a nightclub in 200-block of Leon Avenue in the city's downtown core on Sept. 29, 2006.

When he didn't show up for a family gathering nearly a week later on Oct. 3, he was reported missing to police.

The missing man's parents, Glenda and Gordon Derbyshire, recorded an emotional video at the Kelowna RCMP station on the 18th anniversary of their son's disappearance.

"My family and I believe there are people who know what happened to him," Glenda says through tears in the video published online by the Mounties.

"I would never have imagined that we'd be here 18 years later still without answers."

The missing man's mother says Aaron was the couple's second-born of four boys, and today he would be an uncle to four nieces and one nephew.

"We miss Aaron every day and losing him like this as impacted our lives in so many ways," Glenda says.

"We're asking those people who know what happened to our son to please contact the Kelowna RCMP serious crime investigators," she adds. "We will be forever grateful."

Authorities say the missing man was 5' 10" tall and weighed 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes at the time of his disappearance.