VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Atmospheric river hits B.C. coast, bringing rain, wind and flood risks

    People are silhouetted as they use umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain on the boardwalk overlooking the Steveston Fisherman's Wharf, in Richmond, B.C., on Monday, July 24, 2023. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press) People are silhouetted as they use umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain on the boardwalk overlooking the Steveston Fisherman's Wharf, in Richmond, B.C., on Monday, July 24, 2023. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Environment Canada has issued about two dozen wind and rainfall warnings, covering much of Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver and the south and central coasts.

    It says the inland central coast should expect its heaviest rain this afternoon, with up to 70 millimetres on the way.

    However, the deluge isn't expected to peak on Vancouver Island until tonight, while in Metro Vancouver it could be early afternoon on Saturday, the day of the provincial election.

    The weather office says west and inland Vancouver Island will see up to 100 millimetres of rain, and possibly more than 200 millimetres in the mountains, while Metro Vancouver will get up to 70 millimetres.

    The atmospheric river will also roll over B.C.'s southern Interior with prolonged periods of heavy rain expected to persist through the weekend.

    The system has prompted flood watches by the River Forecast Centre for several rivers along the central and south coasts, Lower Fraser tributaries, waterways in Metro Vancouver and on Vancouver Island.

    Wind warnings have also been issued for exposed sections of Haida Gwaii, the north and central coasts, and northern Vancouver Island.

    Environment Canada is also maintaining snow warnings along the B.C.-Yukon boundary that may bring up to 25 centimetres in some areas.

    It says rapidly accumulating snow may make it difficult to drive, so it is asking travellers to be cautious while on the roads.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News