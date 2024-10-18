Atmospheric river hits B.C. coast, bringing rain, wind and flood risks

Environment Canada has issued about two dozen wind and rainfall warnings, covering much of Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver and the south and central coasts.

It says the inland central coast should expect its heaviest rain this afternoon, with up to 70 millimetres on the way.

However, the deluge isn't expected to peak on Vancouver Island until tonight, while in Metro Vancouver it could be early afternoon on Saturday, the day of the provincial election.

The weather office says west and inland Vancouver Island will see up to 100 millimetres of rain, and possibly more than 200 millimetres in the mountains, while Metro Vancouver will get up to 70 millimetres.

The atmospheric river will also roll over B.C.'s southern Interior with prolonged periods of heavy rain expected to persist through the weekend.

The system has prompted flood watches by the River Forecast Centre for several rivers along the central and south coasts, Lower Fraser tributaries, waterways in Metro Vancouver and on Vancouver Island.

Wind warnings have also been issued for exposed sections of Haida Gwaii, the north and central coasts, and northern Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada is also maintaining snow warnings along the B.C.-Yukon boundary that may bring up to 25 centimetres in some areas.

It says rapidly accumulating snow may make it difficult to drive, so it is asking travellers to be cautious while on the roads.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2024.