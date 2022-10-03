Families of deceased Indigenous women and teen girl call for systemic change in policing
The families of two women and a teenage girl, all Indigenous, who went missing and then died in the Lower Mainland have come together in an effort to raise awareness about their loved ones and push for systemic change in B.C. policing.
The families of two women and a teenage girl, all Indigenous, who went missing and then died in the Lower Mainland recently have come together in an effort to raise awareness about their loved ones and push for systemic change within policing in British Columbia.
All three families specifically called out the Vancouver Police Department for its handling of their loved ones' cases.
"We need to end the careless disregard on human life based on race, stigma and class,” said Natasha Harrison at a Monday news conference.
TATYANNA HARRISON
Harrison reported her 20-year-old daughter Tatyanna missing on May 3, 2022.
Unbeknownst to her, RCMP had found Tatyanna’s remains on a boat at a Richmond marina the day before but did not positively identify her until the first week of August.
In mid-July, 73 days after Tatyanna's body was discovered, Mounties put out a sketch asking for the public’s help in identifying the body.
The accompanying description inaccurately said the woman was Caucasian, 30 to 40 years old, standing 5’5” tall and weighing 90 lbs.
Tatyanna, was 20 at the time of her death, Indigenous and only 5’1” tall.
Natasha says her daughter was last known to be alive at a Hastings Street SRO on April 22.
Before police informed her that the body discovered at the marina was that of her daughter, Natasha took it upon herself to try to find Tatyanna.
“I spent every single day endlessly searching for my daughter on the downtown eastside in the most dangerous of circumstances,” she said.
Natasha said Richmond RCMP have told her they deemed her daughter’s death non-suspicious which doesn’t sit well with her because of the condition she was discovered in.
“This has brought more questions than police have answers," she said. "An autopsy was performed but not the appropriate assault kits based on how she was found -- unclothed, no shoes, no phone."
Natasha said throughout the time Tatyanna was missing, she attempted to engage with Vancouver police numerous times. Although her daughter lived in Surrey -- she believed she’d been in the Downtown Eastside before going missing.
She said VPD was initially dismissive and has since become unresponsive.
“The list of neglect continues, the communication from law enforcement to the family and the community has come to a halt,” she said. “Which leads me to believe no effort or resources are being put into her case.”
VPD says it has worked “closely and collaboratively” with Harrison’s family and its Major Crime Section has “conducted exhaustive investigations to gather evidence about (her) last movements in Vancouver.”
CHELSEA POORMAN
Sheila Poorman’s daughter was also missing for many months before being found deceased.
Twenty-four-year-old Chelsea was last seen in the Granville Entertainment District in September 2020.
Her mother says after she filed a missing person’s report it took Vancouver police 10 days to publicly announce that Chelsea was missing.
"I myself went on Hastings Street, by myself, for the first week looking for her. Showing her picture to whoever would listen,” Poorman said. “I made posters to put up on social media. I did what I could but felt defeated and alone in looking for her."
Chelsea would be found dead on the grounds of an abandoned Shaugnessy mansion 20 months after she disappeared.
Vancouver police say the department follows provincial policing standards for handling missing persons cases.
“There are several factors that must be considered before making a public appeal for information about a missing person, including their state of mind,” a spokesperson said in a statement.
“For example, if we believe a person is potentially suicidal or likely to self-harm, making a public appeal could put them in danger because it could cause them to follow through with their suicidal ideations, or it could be a barrier to them coming home or seeking help.”
Although Chelsea’s remains were found missing pieces of her cranium and some fingers, the VPD says there is nothing to indicate her death is suspicious.
NOELLE O'SOUP
Noelle O’Soup went missing when she was 13-years-old in May 2021.
A cleaning crew would eventually find her body in a rooming house at Hastings Street and Heatley Avenue in May of this year.
On Feb. 24, 2022 police located a man in his 40s named Van Chung Pham deceased in the same room in that SRO.
“At the time of his death, I can confirm that he was wanted Canada-wide for a number of offences related to sex offences that had occurred in that suite,” Const. Steve Addison, A VPD media relations officer said. “We’d done our job to gather evidence, to lay criminal charges…and our work to hold him accountable for his actions continued right up to the time of his death.”
O’Soup’s body, and that of a deceased woman VPD have not publicly identified, remained in the small single-room residence for more than two months after Pham’s body was discovered and removed.
The circumstances around the discoveries have resulted in an Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner investigation into the actions of a Vancouver police officer for allegations of neglect of duty.
“Police do not have authority to search the homes of people who have died suddenly from natural causes, drug overdoses, or by other non-criminal means,” the VPD said in a statement. "The apartment where Noelle was found was a single-room occupancy suite, and the tenant was an extreme hoarder. In the absence of a detailed search of the suite, which was not authorized by law at the time of Pham’s death, there is no likelihood that anyone could have discovered Noelle’s remains.”
SYSTEMIC RACISM, UNCONSCIOUS BIASES
Vancouver police say they consistently solve more than 99 percent of missing persons cases.
“Over the past 10 years, we have just one unsolved case involving a missing Indigenous woman,” VPD said in its statement to CTV News.
Kash Heed, a retired West Vancouver police chief and the former solicitor general of BC, doesn’t believe it’s a coincidence all three cases involve Indigenous people -- and says systemic issues within policing can contribute to the disproportionate risks faced by Indigenous women and girls.
“I’ve got my doubts regarding the leadership within the Vancouver Police Department, whether they have for decades taken the problems we have with dealing with specific communities seriously,” Heed said. “We have some denial by police leaders of any systemic racism or unconscious biases in their policies or procedures or within the ranks within their department.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I'm going to be the premier of all Quebcers': Legault elected with majority government
Francois Legault has been elected for a second mandate as Quebec premier with a majority government. Within eight minutes of the polls closing across the province at 8 p.m. EST, CTV News declared Coalition Avenir Québec has secured a resounding win in the Quebec legislature.
Trump sues CNN claiming defamation, seeks US$475M in punitive damages
Former U.S. president Donald Trump sued CNN for defamation on Monday, seeking US$475 million in punitive damages and claiming the network had carried out a 'campaign of libel and slander' against him.
North Korea fires missile over Japan
North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains, as the North escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies.
The Quebec Liberal Party will retain official Opposition status
CTV News has declared the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) will retain its official Opposition status, and Party Leader Dominique Anglade has been re-elected.
Hottest toys of 2022 revealed by Toys 'R' Us
Toys 'R' Us has released a list of the top toys of 2022 ahead of the holiday season.
Two big lottery tickets in Ontario are about to expire if no one claims them
Two winning lottery tickets in Ontario are on the verge of expiring.
Flipping tax proposal 'really scary,' says B.C. MLA who bought and sold 3 homes in 4 years
A B.C. MLA who bought and sold properties three times over the last four years is speaking out against a proposed flipping tax designed to discourage real estate speculation in the province
Justin Trudeau will take the stand at inquiry into Freedom Convoy response
CTV News has learned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be called to testify about his government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in response to anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protests in February.
Iran crackdown on protesters likely to 'intensify' in coming days: expert
The Iranian government's crackdown on protesters is likely to 'intensify' in the coming days, despite sanctions from Canada and international condemnation, an expert says.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. woman acquitted of failing to provide breath sample because police did not make demand 'immediately'
A B.C. judge has acquitted a Vancouver Island woman of failing to provide a breath sample because police waited several minutes before asking her to blow into an alcohol-screening device after they suspected she was impaired. The judge also found "obvious inconsistencies in the police evidence" in the case.
-
This Vancouver Island restaurant was named the best fine dining spot in Canada
A Vancouver Island eatery has been named the best fine dining restaurant across all of Canada for 2022, according to travel website Tripadvisor. The restaurant, Pluvio, is located in Ucluelet, B.C. and has an ever-changing menu that incorporates seasonal and local ingredients, many of which are harvested on Vancouver Island.
-
B.C. boosts substance use and mental health supports for inmates leaving jail
The British Columbia government says inmates struggling with mental health and substance use will be supported after they leave jail by transition teams connected to all 10 of the province's correctional centres. Mental Health and Addictions Minister Sheila Malcolmson says that's an increase from inmates at five facilities getting help with services like housing, health care, transportation and treatment when they are released.
Calgary
-
Calgary shooting investigations present police with roadblocks
Police say that as the city is coming up on a record number of shootings in a single year, they are finding it more difficult to make arrests in the incidents.
-
Alleged Calgary drug dealer faces 32 new charges, arrested on 39 warrants
A 30-year-old Calgary man wanted on dozens of outstanding warrants has been arrested and now faces an additional 32 charges, following an investigation spurred by tips from the public.
-
'Lack of transparency': Critics show concerns over Hockey Canada fund
More revelations are coming out tonight about how Hockey Canada has set aside money to deal with outstanding sexual assault claims.
Edmonton
-
3 dead after fiery crash north of Edmonton
Three people are dead after a crash on Highway 654, just east of Highway 777, southwest of Westlock on Monday.
-
Police searching for suspects in pair of unprovoked downtown assaults
Police are appealing to the public for help in identifying four male suspects involved in two attacks in downtown Edmonton Sunday morning.
-
Chief had no conflict of interest on funding report, EPS argues after council debate
A decision on a new police funding formula was derailed at Edmonton City Hall Monday afternoon as some councillors tried to toss a report over concerns of a perceived conflict of interest involving police chief Dale McFee.
Toronto
-
New details released on Ontario’s strong mayor veto powers
The Ontario government has released proposed regulations for its so-called ‘strong mayor’ legislation that reveal when a veto can be used.
-
Ontario gas prices set to take one of the biggest one-day jumps in a decade
Gas prices in Ontario are projected to jump by 10 cents later this week, industry analyst Dan McTeague tells CP24.
-
This is what happens next after Ontario education workers vote to strike
Ontario education workers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike if negotiations with the province continue to stall but many parents and school staff may be wondering what comes next.
Montreal
-
'I'm going to be the premier of all Quebcers': Legault elected with majority government
Francois Legault has been elected for a second mandate as Quebec premier with a majority government. Within eight minutes of the polls closing across the province at 8 p.m. EST, CTV News declared Coalition Avenir Québec has secured a resounding win in the Quebec legislature.
-
The Quebec Liberal Party will retain official Opposition status
CTV News has declared the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) will retain its official Opposition status, and Party Leader Dominique Anglade has been re-elected.
-
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois re-elected, Quebec solidaire not official Opposition
Quebec solidaire spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois was re-elected in his Gouin riding. Manon Masse was also re-elected in Sainte-Marie-Saint-Jacques.
Winnipeg
-
Police stop attempt to expand encampment outside Manitoba legislature
Winnipeg police have stopped an attempt to enlarge an encampment on the front lawn of the Manitoba legislature.
-
Why gas is more expensive even though the price of oil has remained steady
A recent spike in gas prices has Winnipeggers feeling pain at the pumps but the latest jump comes despite the price of oil remaining relatively steady.
-
Death of Manitoba woman with severe burns ruled a homicide: Winnipeg police
WARNING: This story contains details that may be disturbing. The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for any information regarding the homicide of a woman who died of severe burns.
Saskatoon
-
Man accused in Saskatoon murder trial borrowed van and returned it with luggage inside: witness
A taxi driver took the witness stand in a Saskatoon murder trial on Monday morning.
-
$2M fundraiser launched to replace Sask. mobile breast cancer screening bus
The wheels were put in motion on Monday to replace a vital piece of medical equipment for women in rural and remote areas of Saskatchewan.
-
While levels remain high, Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater tests show decline
Although levels remain high, the team of researchers monitoring Saskatoon's wastewater supply has measured a drop in signs of COVID-19.
Regina
-
Here's how much tickets for street racing, stunting could cost Sask. drivers
This month SGI is cracking down on dangerous driving behaviours, including street racing and stunting.
-
'Everybody deserves a second chance': Yorkton murder victim's sister says she forgave killers
The sister of a Yorkton man who was murdered in 2018 said she has forgiven the four people connected to his death.
-
Sask. joins Alberta in vowing not to support proposed federal firearm buy-back program
The Government of Saskatchewan has made its opinion clear on a proposed federal buy-back program of over 1,500 models of firearms.
Atlantic
-
Nine days after Fiona, P.E.I. residents without power alarmed at pace of response
Residents of Prince Edward Island said Monday they're growing exhausted, anxious and cold as thousands remained without power nine days after post-tropical storm Fiona swept through the region.
-
Many Pictou County residents losing patience after being without power for 10 days
Ten days after Fiona knocked out trees, roofs and power, much of what came down still needs to be picked up. In Nova Scotia's Pictou County, crews are running in repair lines but many residents are running out of patience.
-
'It was just heartwarming': Power crews in Cape Breton save roadside memorial following Fiona
A power crew in Cape Breton went above and beyond their duties after a memorial plaque attached to a power pole was torn down during post-tropical storm Fiona.
London
-
'Hearing that was brutal': Witness speaks out after EMDC inmate dies in custody
A man says he witnessed a violent altercation at the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) last month, the same night police say a man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead. Wes Simpson was at the EMDC the night of Sept. 12, in the cell next to the person he believes was the victim taken to hospital that night, and he doesn't believe the inmate died by suicide.
-
Ontario gas prices set to take one of the biggest one-day jumps in a decade
Gas prices in Ontario are projected to jump by 10 cents later this week, industry analyst Dan McTeague tells CP24.
-
Family struggles to access cancer treatment for 11-year-old daughter
Kristy and Dave Costa's world was turned upside down in December 2021 when their young daughter Lacey was diagnosed with cancer. As Lacey continues the battle against stage 4 melanoma, her family is currently trying to get her life-saving treatments, but gaining access to the right medication is another challenge.
Northern Ontario
-
Lack of funding and staff means no overdose prevention site for North Bay
For the time being, there will be no overdose prevention site coming to North Bay.
-
Ontario gas prices set to take one of the biggest one-day jumps in a decade
Gas prices in Ontario are projected to jump by 10 cents later this week, industry analyst Dan McTeague tells CP24.
-
Sault’s compassion hub preparing to close
A group in Sault Ste. Marie that works with homeless people and those struggling with addiction and food insecurity will be closing its doors at the end of the month.
Kitchener
-
'The children really get left in the dust': Mixed reaction to CUPE strike vote
Parents in Waterloo region are expressing mixed emotions after members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) voted in favour of strike action.
-
Waterloo mayor thanks university students for ‘positive progress’ in open letter on homecoming
Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky issued a letter to students to thank those involved in the Wilfrid Laurier University’s annual Homecoming weekend.
-
One person stabbed on U of G Arboretum trail: Police
The Guelph Police Service said one person sustained a minor wound to his arm after an “unprovoked” stabbing in the University of Guelph Arboretum.