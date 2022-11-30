Fallout from Lower Mainland snowfall could impact Thursday morning commute, ECCC cautions

Frigid temperatures are in the forecast for the Lower Mainland Wednesday night, bringing with them the risk that melted snow will turn to ice and create hazardous conditions on the region's roads.

A special weather statement was issued by Environment Canada Wednesday, cautioning that "falling temperatures and icy surfaces" are expected in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Tuesday's dump of snow saw between 10 and 20 centimetres accumulate in cities across the region, bringing rush hour chaos to bridges, streets, and highways. Many drivers experienced hours-long commutes. In some places, snow-clearing and salting vehicles were unable to access the areas that needed to be plowed or treated.

As that snow melts before temperatures plunge, the weather agency says "untreated road surfaces and sidewalks could become icy overnight, potentially impacting the Thursday morning commute."

Windchill values of between -5 and -15C are in the forecast and low temperatures are predicted to persist until at least Thursday evening.