British Columbia is home to spectacular views, changing landscapes and diverse flavours that ignite the palette. All of these elements come together in harmony when it comes to B.C. wine country.

In 2017, B.C. wines won more than 2,000 medals in national and international competition, which means the wines being created in this province aren't going unnoticed.

Wine country in British Columbia cannot be summed up or represented by one locale. B.C. is home to nine official geographically indicated wine regions.

On CTV Morning Live we will be exploring three of them over the course of the summer, starting with the Cowichan Valley.

The Cowichan Valley is accessed via an easy and scenic ferry ride from the mainland to Vancouver Island. Vancouver Island is known for its friendly atmosphere, pure nature and people who value celebrating a truly local experience.

The wines created here represent those values.

Wineries in the Cowichan Valley are generally shielded from Pacific Ocean storms by nearby mountains. This means a longer growing season and a low risk of frost.

Vancouver Island wine growing is mainly centred around the Cowichan Valley, but you will also discover producers closer to Nanaimo, the Saanich Peninsula and Victoria.

During our visit to Vancouver Island, we visited three Cowichan Valley wineries: Rocky Creek Winery, Blue Grouse Estate Winery and Unsworth Vineyards. Each of the wineries offered exciting flavours to try, but the real gem was the passion for wine making on Vancouver Island that was shared by all.

The beauty of venturing on tastings through this region is the ease of travel from one winery to the next, plus the stunning Vancouver Island scenery along the way. When it comes to B.C. wines there is no shortage of things to explore.

You could win a three-day, two-night B.C. Wine Country Getaway for two by partaking in the B.C. Wine Search and Savour Contest. All you have to do is read the clues, complete a quick quiz and you could be on your way. Visit the website below each week for your chance to win.