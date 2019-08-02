

Krissy Vann , CTV Morning Live





Within BC there is a strong desire to support local products. British Columbians are spoiled for choice when it comes to serving up home grown wines. In 2017, BC Wineries won more than 2,000 medals in national and international competition. These accolades speak to the quality of wines produced locally and the recognition they are recieving on the world stage. There are nine BC Wine regions based on geographical indications. Each brings their own distinct style and flavour to the table. The CTV Morning Live crew has been exploring some of BC wine country throughout the summer and recently traveled to the Similkameen Valley.

Similkameen Valley wine country offers jaw dropping scenary. Stretches of vineyards pop against a rugged backdrop of awe-inspiring mountains. The wine region is the second largest in BC, and contains six percent of BC's vineyard acreage.

The weather in the area is a big reasons why visitors flock that enjoy soaking in the summer heat. The tall surrounding mountains and the reflectivity of the rock mean the heat remains in the valley long after the sunsets. Not only is that an enjoyable factor for extended patio sessions, but it also contributes greatly to the regions grape growing success. There are on average 1,533 growing degree days. The valley also enjoys persistant winds that rduce moisture in the vines and the soil. This plays a role in minimizing mildew.

The culture of the area is one that celebrates a truly local experience. Small farms and quality produce stands dot country roads. Charming guest houses welcome visitors. Nourishing meals crafted out of local ingredients delight the palette. Many visitors are delighted to learn that The Similkameen Valley is known to have the highest density of organic farming in Canada.

On CTV Morning Live the team visited three of the 15 licensed grape wineries in the region. They traveled to Corecelettes Winery, Orofino Winery and Seven Stones Winery. From vineyard grooming sheep, to an environmentally friendly insulated wine store to an enchanting wine cave, each offered up their own unique charm.

