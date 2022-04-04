'Expect delays' officials warn as Metro Vancouver bridge blocked by protesters

Commuters are warned to expect delays as a protest blocks a major route into and out of Vancouver Monday morning.

The demonstration is blocking lanes of the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge on the Trans-Canada Highway.

"Expect delays due to congestion," DriveBC said in a message on Twitter, notifying the public that the eastbound lanes are completely blocked, as is one westbound lane.

Vancouver police officers are at the scene, and advised drivers to find another route, saying all southbound lanes of the highway were blocked as of 8 a.m.

The protest is by a group calling itself Save Old Growth. The group has been behind several such efforts in Metro Vancouver, including instances where protesters superglued their hands to Highway 1.

In a brief email to CTV News, a member of the group said one arrest had been made Monday morning during the protest, and that in this case too, someone is "glued to the highway."

According to Save Old Growth, this is its "second iteration of disruptive action," after a break following several protests earlier in the year.

The group said it plans to block the Trans-Canada Highway at various locations multiple times a week.

Save Old Growth is calling for an end to logging of old growth forests in British Columbia through legislative changes. It says the campaign will continue through April unless the provincial government vows to introduce legislation to end the logging.

The group is working with other movements around the world in what it calls an "unprecedented level of nonviolent disruption to halt the climate and ecological emergency in the coming weeks."

This is a breaking news update. More information to come.