VANCOUVER -- To navigate the challenges of one of the busiest traffic corridors in the country, engineers plan to build vehicle decks to keep traffic moving along Broadway during construction of Vancouver's new subway line to Arbutus.

This means there will be no cut-and-cover like there was during construction of the Canada Line, which was devastating to many businesses along Cambie Street.

In order to build the new decks, portions of Broadway will be reduced to three lanes while they’re installed.

Engineers estimate the decks will take six to nine months to complete, and once finished, all lanes will reopen.

While officially bridges, the decks will be built at street level and will remain until construction is complete.

The City of Vancouver will install signage to help people find parking, while Broadway lanes are temporarily closed.

Construction of the Broadway Subway Project is expected to be complete by 2025, and will move passengers from the VCC-Clark SkyTrain Station to Arbutus in 11 minutes.

