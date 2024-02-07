'Every day that goes by, it's more concerning': Search continues for missing Burnaby man

Burnaby RCMP are renewing their calls for residents in South Burnaby to check their yards, sheds and garages for a missing man.

Anderson Cheng was last seen near Nelson Avenue and McKee Place in South Burnaby on Thursday, according to Burnaby RCMP.

On Tuesday, RCMP continued their search for Cheng, which included foot and bike patrols, near Frogger's Creek Ravine Park. Posting on social media, RCMP said, “Our search for high risk missing person Anderson Cheng is still underway.”

Our search for high risk missing person Anderson Cheng is still underway. We continue to ask people living in South Burnaby to check yards, sheds, & garages in case he has taken shelter.



Today, our search included foot/bike patrols and a drone.



Details: https://t.co/DlssTsDE40 pic.twitter.com/TISf3ChdNa — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) February 6, 2024

Cpl. Mike Kalanj, a media relations officer with the Burnaby RCMP, told CTV News they received a call 9 a.m. Thursday about Cheng’s disappearance.

“It’s unlike Anderson to walk off like this,” Kalanj said. “He’s normally accompanied by someone.”

Police described Cheng as an Asian man with short hair, and shared multiple photos of him. He stands 5'2" tall and weighs 90 pounds, according to police.

Kalanj said the 46-year-old has some health issues and walks with a shuffle.

“We know Anderson doesn’t like the cold, as none of us do, but we think he would probably find a place to hunker down if he was lost and hopefully he’s just sitting somewhere staying warm,” Kalanj added.

He said he’s not sure what Cheng was wearing they day he went missing, and believes he may be underdressed for the weather.

“We don’t even know if he has shoes on for that matter,” he said. “Every day that goes by, it’s more concerning.”

Kalanj said Wednesday’s search included scouring the steep ravines in the area Cheng lives with the help of drone footage.

He said the search will continue into the evening.

Ian Hetherington, deputy fire chief with the Burnaby Fire Department, said the search began at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Hetherington said eight people were involved in the search, as well as four dogs.

“We’re bringing in canines specially trained to search for humans,” he said.

Hetherington said Wednesday’s search will last until the assigned search areas are complete.

The search operation is in its sixth day. On Friday, Coquitlam Search and Rescue joined the effort.

Mounties have been asking people who live in the residential area accessible from Nelson Avenue – between Marine Drive to the south and Rumble Street to the north, and bounded to the east and west by ravines – to check their yards, sheds and garages.

Anyone who sees Cheng or has information on his whereabouts should call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote file number 2024-3650, police said.