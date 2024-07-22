'Every day': Bear sightings surge on the North Shore

Adam Perzow says bear encounters in his neighbourhood have become routine.

“There’s been bear sightings every day at least within the last 10 days in this neighbourhood,” said Perzow, who lives with his wife and children near Princess Park in North Vancouver.

Several other neighbours told CTV News they’ve recently had bears rummaging through their garbage and scat found on their lawn.

Perzow’s security camera recently captured a curious bear exploring the side of his home.

“My concern is not so much the bears just wandering down the street,” said Perzow. “It’s coming across a bear unexpectedly, and the kids coming across the bear unexpectedly.”

According to the North Shore Black Bear Society (NSBBS), calls for bear sightings have surged in recent weeks.

“This is bear country,” said Christine Miller, NSBBS co-executive director. “Their nose is terrific. It can pickup garbage and organics from far away.”

Miller says some of the bears may be in lower elevation areas to forage for berries and will follow their nose to any smells that sense food.

“Odorous things like fish and meat scraps in particular,” said Miller. “We encourage people to freeze (their organics) until the morning of collection.”

While bear attacks are very rare, last week a North Vancouver woman was bitten by a black bear while gardening. The woman suffered minor injuries and the bear was destroyed.

“People in the area were very frightened for their children and he had approached somebody else the night before,” said Miller. “The North Shore Black Bear Society understood the action the Conservation Officer Service took.”

She says she doesn’t expect bear or other wildlife sightings to slow down in the near future.

Miller advises people to keep their dogs on a leash at all times. If someone encounters a bear, they’re advised to not run away, and instead stay calm, walk away slowly and avoid direct eye contact.

“You need to tell him that you’re not a threat,” said Miller. “So you just talk to him calmly. He doesn’t want to get close to you either.”