Evacuation order issued for 3 mobile home parks near Keremeos, B.C.

Three motorhome parks along Highway 3 in the B.C. Interior have been ordered to evacuate because of a nearby wildfire.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen ordered the evacuation Thursday evening, citing danger from the Crater Creek fire.

Just three addresses have been added to the list of evacuation orders, but those addresses correspond to Suncatchers RV Park, Riverside MH Park and Lucky R MH Park, potentially affecting dozens of residents and visitors.

"You must leave the area immediately," the regional district said in its order, advising evacuees to head to the Emergency Support Services reception centre at 199 Ellis St. in Penticton if they require immediate assistance.

Evacuees should also register online at ess.gov.bc.ca, the district said.

The 14,000-hectare Crater Creek fire is burning out of control about 18 kilometres southwest of Keremeos.

The blaze merged with the Gillanders Creek wildfire earlier this week, growing substantially in size.

The fire cut off access to nearby Cathedral Lakes Lodge on Tuesday night, forcing about 80 campers there to shelter in place until BC Wildfire Service personnel were able to clear a route out of the park on Wednesday.