Evacuation alert lifted for B.C. village as nearby wildfire 'being held'

The early season wildfire that prompted an evacuation alert for the entire small community of Endako, B.C., is now being held, according to the BC Wildfire Service, and the alert has been lifted.

The human-caused fire sparked on Saturday and quickly grew to 25 hectares in size. The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako issued the evacuation alert for the unincorporated settlement at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the district rescinded the alert.

The most recent update from BCWS was on Monday, and showed the wildfire as "being held," a status that means it is "not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under current conditions."

The size of the blaze was still listed as 25 hectares.

Endako is located along Highway 16, roughly 150 kilometres west of Prince George.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 117 wildfires burning in B.C., but only one of those – the 1,600-hectare Burgess Creek wildfire in the Cariboo Regional District – was classified as "out of control." Another 10 were "being held," while the rest were "under control."