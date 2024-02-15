Environmentally friendly Vancouver housing project aims to tackle affordability

A new project in Vancouver aims to combat climate change while providing affordable housing options.

Vienna House is being built on the corner of Victoria Drive and Stainsbury Avenue in East Vancouver.

The development is projected to have 123 units, including 56 designated for families, with a mixture of shelter, low-income and average market rental units.

Once completed, the building will be owned and operated by More than a Roof Housing Society.

The Vienna House is said to be built using innovative materials and processes designed to deliver high energy performance with low greenhouse gas emissions.

The project's website explains that walls, floors and ceilings will be constructed using prefabricated renewable materials.

The website also says the team is creating a digital twin of the proposed building, which will be used to optimize the project.

The Vienna house gets its namesake from Vienna, Austria, which is also a part of the project.

The Austrian capital is collaborating with the City of Vancouver and the province to share ideas, expertise and resources as it builds a similar affordable housing project.

In 2023, Vancouver’s vacancy rate for purpose built units was below one per cent and the average rent soared 8.5 per cent. According to the Canadian Mortgage Housing Corporation, the average rent for a two bedroom unit is $2,181.

Mayor Ken Sim will be joined by B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix, Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon and More Than a Roof Housing Society CEO Lee Anne Michayluk, to make an announcement about the project at 9 a.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.