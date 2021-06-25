VANCOUVER -- As Vancouverites head to beaches to cool off during the record-breaking heat wave currently engulfing the province, one popular beach has been closed to swimming due to E. coli contamination.

The Vancouver Park Board announced Friday that English Bay Beach had been temporarily closed due to high levels of the bacteria in the water.

The park board said in a tweet that the daily water quality report from Vancouver Coastal Health showed that E. coli levels exceeded the safe level for swimming.

On the health authority's website, an advisory for the beach indicates that "repeat samples" had found more than 400 E. coli per 100 millilitres of water.

Swimming in water with high levels of E. coli increases the risk of gastrointestinal illness and skin and eye infections, according to Vancouver Coastal Health.

Seniors, children and people with weakened immune systems are most susceptible, but the health authority advises everyone not to swim or wade in the water until the advisory ends.