Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park

More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.

The vehicle in question is a "newer model grey Ram 2500 pickup truck," and it was seen on surveillance video near the site where the bodies were found, the B.C. RCMP Major Crime Unit said in a news release Friday.

The truck was recorded near the crime scene on Sept. 14 and 15, 2022. The bodies of Brown and Barker were discovered on Sept. 15 of that year.

Police were called that day to the Kickininee Provincial Park pullout off of Highway 97 between Penticton and Summerland.

The Summerland Fire Department was responding to a fire in the area, and it contacted Penticton RCMP when its members discovered the bodies.

Brown and Barker were both 30 years old at the time of their deaths. Both were from Penticton, according to police.

They were last seen alive on Sept. 14, 2022.

Police shared a photo of the pickup truck with their release Friday, saying they are hoping to identify its owner "or any individuals associated with it."

"We’re urging anyone who may have seen this truck or has information about it to come forward," said Supt. Sanjay Wijayakoon of the B.C. RCMP Major Crime Unit, in the release.

"This vehicle is of great interest to our investigation, and any detail, no matter how small, could prove invaluable."

Police asked anyone with information to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit tip line at 877-987-8477.