B.C. veterans to ride transit for free this Nov. 11

This year on Remembrance Day, veterans past and present will be given the opportunity to travel via public transport for free.

BC Ferries, BC Transit and TransLink are all providing free transit on buses, the SkyTrain and the SeaBus in honour of the sacrifice and service of retired and active military personnel, the three announced in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Eligible passengers will be able to board ferries, buses, SkyTrains and the SeaBus without charge.

Alongside current and former members of the Canadian Armed Forces, the offer also extends to police, fire and BC Ambulance personnel, Canadian Coast Guard members and officers from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

Passenger fares will be waived if a person is travelling in their uniform, or if they can provide their badge, military ID or Veteran’s Service card. Seniors travelling BC Ferries will also be able to board free of charge on Remembrance Day, unlike other provincial statutory holidays.

SkyTrain and SeaBus stations will be free to the relevant customers from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Nov. 11, with travellers able to hop aboard via the open, wheelchair accessible fare gate provided.

On buses, honoured passengers can show their identification to the driver. Eligible riders will not need to tap their Compass Card for any travel.

Alongside the free travel, all Canadian flags at BC Ferries’ terminals and on its vessels will fly at half-mast throughout the day, while screens on buses, ferries and in terminals will display “Lest We Forget” in honour.

At 11 a.m., SkyTrain, SeaBus, and buses will observe a moment of silence, with all running buses set to come to a halt at their nearest stop close to the hour.