VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. veterans to ride transit for free this Nov. 11

    Veterans will travel public transit for free this Nov. 11. (Courtesy: TransLink) Veterans will travel public transit for free this Nov. 11. (Courtesy: TransLink)
    Share

    This year on Remembrance Day, veterans past and present will be given the opportunity to travel via public transport for free.

    BC Ferries, BC Transit and TransLink are all providing free transit on buses, the SkyTrain and the SeaBus in honour of the sacrifice and service of retired and active military personnel, the three announced in a joint statement on Tuesday. 

    Eligible passengers will be able to board ferries, buses, SkyTrains and the SeaBus without charge.

    Alongside current and former members of the Canadian Armed Forces, the offer also extends to police, fire and BC Ambulance personnel, Canadian Coast Guard members and officers from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans. 

    Passenger fares will be waived if a person is travelling in their uniform, or if they can provide their badge, military ID or Veteran’s Service card. Seniors travelling BC Ferries will also be able to board free of charge on Remembrance Day, unlike other provincial statutory holidays.

    SkyTrain and SeaBus stations will be free to the relevant customers from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Nov. 11, with travellers able to hop aboard via the open, wheelchair accessible fare gate provided.

    On buses, honoured passengers can show their identification to the driver. Eligible riders will not need to tap their Compass Card for any travel.

    Alongside the free travel, all Canadian flags at BC Ferries’ terminals and on its vessels will fly at half-mast throughout the day, while screens on buses, ferries and in terminals will display “Lest We Forget” in honour.

    At 11 a.m., SkyTrain, SeaBus, and buses will observe a moment of silence, with all running buses set to come to a halt at their nearest stop close to the hour.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada 'deeply concerned' after alleged Russian sabotage plot

    The Canadian government says it has raised concerns directly with Russian officials after media reports this week revealed an alleged Russian sabotage operation. The alleged plot included plans to send parcels packed with incendiary devices aboard aircraft destined for Canada and the United States.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News