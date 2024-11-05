Video shows transport truck toppling over on B.C. highway during windstorm

The wind was a "major factor" in a caught-on-camera crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C. on Monday, according to authorities.

Officers with the RCMP's highway patrol were called to Highway 1 in Chilliwack around 1 p.m. for reports that a transport truck had "crashed in the middle median," spokesperson Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in an email to CTV News, adding that the driver, who was the only person in the truck was not injured.

Video posted to social media shows the truck driving along the busy route, toppling onto its side – narrowly missing another car – before careening into the median.

Police say no other vehicles were impacted.

"Our investigation shows that the weather, and specifically the wind, was a major factor in causing the semi trailer to lose control," McLaughlin wrote.

"As a result, the driver is not facing any charges under the Motor Vehicle Act."

The crash came in the midst of a windstorm that downed trees and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of customers on B.C.'s South Coast. According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the gusts in Chilliwack peaked at 85 km/h. The strongest winds were recorded on Vancouver Island, where they exceeded 100 km/h in some locations.