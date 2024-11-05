VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Video shows transport truck toppling over on B.C. highway during windstorm

    Share

    The wind was a "major factor" in a caught-on-camera crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C. on Monday, according to authorities.

    Officers with the RCMP's highway patrol were called to Highway 1 in Chilliwack around 1 p.m. for reports that a transport truck had "crashed in the middle median," spokesperson Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in an email to CTV News, adding that the driver, who was the only person in the truck was not injured.

    Video posted to social media shows the truck driving along the busy route, toppling onto its side – narrowly missing another car – before careening into the median.

    Police say no other vehicles were impacted.

    "Our investigation shows that the weather, and specifically the wind, was a major factor in causing the semi trailer to lose control," McLaughlin wrote.

    "As a result, the driver is not facing any charges under the Motor Vehicle Act."

    The crash came in the midst of a windstorm that downed trees and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of customers on B.C.'s South Coast. According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the gusts in Chilliwack peaked at 85 km/h. The strongest winds were recorded on Vancouver Island, where they exceeded 100 km/h in some locations.

     

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada 'deeply concerned' after alleged Russian sabotage plot

    The Canadian government says it has raised concerns directly with Russian officials after media reports this week revealed an alleged Russian sabotage operation. The alleged plot included plans to send parcels packed with incendiary devices aboard aircraft destined for Canada and the United States.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News