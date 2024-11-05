VANCOUVER
Vancouver

Richmond bus shelter 'fully engulfed in flames' after alleged arson, RCMP say

A Richmond RCMP vehicle is shown in this Jan. 23, 2020, photo. (CTV News)


Mounties in Richmond are appealing for witnesses after a bus shelter in the city was reportedly set on fire last week.

Officers were called to the intersection of Railway Avenue and Woodwards Road at around 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 29, according to the Richmond RCMP.

“The fire was reported by a passerby who advised (the bus shelter) was fully engulfed in flames,” a statement from the detachment said.

“Richmond Fire-Rescue extinguished the fire prior to Richmond RCMP arriving on scene. The responding Richmond RCMP frontline officers observed extensive fire damage to the bench as well as the overhead shelter.”

Anyone who was in the area between 2 and 2:45 a.m. with information about the alleged arson or dashcam video is urged to call 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2024-34277.

