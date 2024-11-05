North Vancouver man wins ticket lottery for concert that BCLC can't legally say is the Eras Tour

In another news release littered with Taylor Swift references, the British Columbia Lottery Corporation announced the winner of its "Concert of a Lifetime" giveaway Tuesday.

North Vancouver resident and "avid music fan" Douglas Lenhart – who wore a T-shirt and hat with images from Pink Floyd's The Wall while claiming his prize – will have a VIP suite at BC Place "for one of the biggest concerts of the year," BCLC said in a news release.

The lottery corporation has been cagey about the contest and the prize since announcing it over the summer.

While BCLC's communications and marketing regarding the special scratch and win tickets have included Taylor Swift song titles and lyrics, the corporation has studiously avoided invoking the pop megastar's name.

Asked whether this omission was a marketing decision or a legal one, BCLC shared a one-sentence statement with CTV News via email.

"Based on the agreement between BC Place and the artist's team, we're unable to confirm the name," BCLC said.

The only concerts scheduled for BC Place between now and the end of the year are Swift's three Eras Tour shows on Dec. 6 through 8.

Lenhart told BCLC that he bought his Concert of a Lifetime scratch and win ticket on a whim at the Town Pantry on Lonsdale Avenue in North Vancouver.

The music lover won one of 10 $25,000 prizes, which came with the chance to win the grand prize VIP box suite, which seats 14.

"I've never been in a box suite before," Lenhart told BCLC. "I know my son and his wife are going to freak out."

He said he's planning to bring those two, plus his girlfriend and other family and close friends to the show. He's also going to be donating four seats in the VIP suite to the Make-a-Wish Foundation, according to BCLC.

"It's crazy," Lenhart said. "I can't believe that I've won. I'm so excited!"