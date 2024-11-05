B.C. man charged with the murder of his estranged wife

A man has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly assaulting his estranged wife, Mounties in B.C.’s Interior say.

The Trail RCMP say they received a report of a man assaulting a woman on the front lawn of a home in Montrose, a village in West Kootenay outside of Trail, on Monday.

First responders found the victim, identified in a Tuesday news release as Lindsay Christine Danchella, suffering from “significant injuries.”

She was taken to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, where she died of her injuries the same day, police said.

Her estranged husband, 46-year-old Donald James Danchella, was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree murder also on Monday.

Police say Danchella was held in jail for a court appearance scheduled Tuesday.