B.C. man charged with the murder of his estranged wife
A man has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly assaulting his estranged wife, Mounties in B.C.’s Interior say.
The Trail RCMP say they received a report of a man assaulting a woman on the front lawn of a home in Montrose, a village in West Kootenay outside of Trail, on Monday.
First responders found the victim, identified in a Tuesday news release as Lindsay Christine Danchella, suffering from “significant injuries.”
She was taken to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, where she died of her injuries the same day, police said.
Her estranged husband, 46-year-old Donald James Danchella, was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree murder also on Monday.
Police say Danchella was held in jail for a court appearance scheduled Tuesday.
Live U.S. election results: Trump, Harris notch wins in first AP race calls as polls close in several states
As American voters cast their ballots for either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump today, CTVNews.ca has live updates and results from the U.S. election as they come in across the country.
Polls in swing states begin to close as sharply divided America chooses between Harris and Trump
A divided America weighed a stark choice for the nation's future Tuesday as a presidential campaign marked by upheaval and rancor approached its finale.
Who's going to win? The election prediction roundup
Outlets across the United States have been crunching numbers, parsing polls and working their magic models to predict the outcome of Tuesday’s presidential election.
How exit polls work and what they will tell us on election night
Exit polls are a set of surveys that ask voters whom they voted for, as well as additional questions about their political opinions, the factors they considered in the election and their own backgrounds more broadly.
These swing states will likely decide the U.S. presidential election
These swing states will most likely determine the path to the presidency, with candidates needing to win some combination of votes to get them across the 270 mark to secure a majority.
Canada 'deeply concerned' after alleged Russian sabotage plot
The Canadian government says it has raised concerns directly with Russian officials after media reports this week revealed an alleged Russian sabotage operation. The alleged plot included plans to send parcels packed with incendiary devices aboard aircraft destined for Canada and the United States.
Trump campaign denies and revokes journalists' election night credentials after critical coverage
Journalists from multiple news organizations have been denied credentials to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s election night watch event in West Palm Beach, Florida, in retaliation for their coverage of Trump’s campaign.
Trump snaps at reporter when asked about abortion: 'Stop talking about that'
Donald Trump is refusing to say how he voted on Florida's abortion measure -- and getting testy about it.
Tropical Storm Rafael strengthens to Category 1 hurricane as it barrels toward Cuba
Tropical Storm Rafael strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane on Tuesday as it swirled past Jamaica and chugged toward western Cuba.
Victoria woman sentenced to prison for embezzling $340K from employer
A Victoria woman who admitted to skimming more than $340,000 from her employer has been sentenced to three years in prison.
B.C. veterans to ride transit for free this Nov. 11
This year on Remembrance Day, veterans past and present will be given the opportunity to travel via public transport for free.
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
Bill 31 to add 2 new ridings to Alberta
A new bill from the ruling United Conservative Party (UCP) will add two new seats to Alberta and change how electoral boundaries are considered.
Shot-happy Oilers failing to convert chances into goals
Oilers forward Jeff Skinner told media after an optional practice on Tuesday that the team's numerous shot opportunities will eventually turn into goals but that they have to keep up the pace.
Alberta spending $42M on recruiting health-care workers, expanding services in rural areas
The Alberta government is funding four new community health centres over the next two years to help support rural areas in the province.
Calgary proposes 3.9% tax increase for single family homes, 3.6% hike overall
A growing population, inflationary pressures and increased spending are all factors driving up Calgary's budget and its tax rate, the city said.
'We need to take bold action': Canmore introduces new taxes for tourist homes
The Town of Canmore is moving forward with its plans to phase out "tourist homes" by implementing a new set of rules for short-term rental properties.
Southern Albertans closely monitoring U.S. presidential election
Election polls are closing across the United States as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump battle for the presidency. Many southern Albertans have an interest in the outcome.
Lethbridge police officer facing assault charge stemming from on-duty altercation
A Lethbridge police officer has been charged in connection with a physical altercation that took place while he was on duty at a holding facility.
Lethbridge crews working to repair 3 water main breaks
Lethbridge crews are working to repair three separate water main breaks throughout the city.
Memorial set for Sunday in Winnipeg for judge, senator, TRC chair Murray Sinclair
A public memorial honouring former judge, senator and chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission into residential schools, Murray Sinclair, is set to take place in Winnipeg on Sunday.
Snow clearing costs already piling up at Winnipeg City Hall
Finance officials at Winnipeg City Hall are hoping mother nature is kind this winter, as the snow budget is already being pushed over its limit.
'Disturbed me so greatly': First witnesses take stand in sexual assault trial of Sask. chiropractor
The trial of a former Regina chiropractor who is facing multiple counts of sexual assault continued on Tuesday morning, with two witnesses taking the stand.
Serious crash near Swift Current closes Highway 4: RCMP
Swift Current RCMP are on scene of a serious collision involving two vehicles on Highway 4 – about four kilometres south of the city.
Here are the candidates for Ward 5 in Regina
Here's a look at the large pool of candidates for Regina's Ward 5.
Saskatchewan residents brace for potential trade impacts from U.S. election
It’s election day south of the border and even if Saskatoon residents aren’t casting ballots, many are watching the outcome closely and bracing for impact.
Meet Saskatoon mayoral candidate: Cynthia Block
Even after spending the past eight years on city council representing Ward 6, Cynthia Block has greater ambitions for rapidly growing and changing Saskatoon.
Sask. man with history of spying and recording women pleads not guilty to new charges
A Saskatoon man, who has a history of spying on women, has pleaded not guilty to all 61 of his latest charges.
Suspect seen shooting man during Toronto-area home invasion in new video
Police have released video footage that appears to show a suspect shooting a man who had attempted to intervene in a home invasion in York Region on Monday night.
Mile-End community wants better road safety after child is run over by truck
A child around 10-years-old was severely injured after being struck by a truck in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
Federation of Quebec Chambers of Commerce anxious ahead of U.S. election
The Federation of Quebec Chambers of Commerce (FCCQ) is biting its nails while waiting for the results to come in for the U.S. election and candidates' takes on protectionism.
Jacques-Cartier Bridge bike path closed indefinitely
The bike path and sidewalk on the west side of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge closed indefinitely, without warning.
On Tuesday, several pubs and bars across Ottawa will be offering a place to gather and watch the much-anticipated results of the U.S. election that will see either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris be elected president.
Canadian government website prepared for increased traffic on U.S. election night
Depending on how the results shake out south of the border, Americans might start looking up how to move to Canada. A government department spokesperson says Canada.ca is designed to accommodate high traffic volumes.
Deaths of two people in Cole Harbour the result of intimate partner violence: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP says the suspicious deaths of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S., were the result of intimate partner violence.
N.S. Liberals vow to build six-lane Halifax bridge, PCs promise free shingles vaccine program
Nova Scotia’s top party leaders are talking traffic congestion, seniors’ health and rental disputes as the provincial election campaign continues Tuesday.
Inquest into 2022 death of N.B. girl continues into second day
Seven witnesses testified in the second day of a coroner’s inquest looking into the death of a 13-year-old New Brunswick girl in 2022.
'No reason to debate, Uber is already here': St. Thomas council to consider allowing ridesharing services
Malachi Male is ready for the city of St. Thomas to amend their taxi by-law to include rideshare services.
All flags may fly in Strathroy-Caradoc
Strathroy-Caradoc council will not implement a flag ban on municipal properties.
Serious injuries reported in late-night crash in Ingersoll
Oxford County police are investigating after a crash late Monday night involving a tanker truck and a passenger vehicle caused injuries in Zorra Township.
Erick Buhr fired lawyer, requested mistrial before being convicted of grandmother’s death
Erick Buhr fired his lawyer and unsuccessfully requested a mistrial, a week before a jury convicted him of second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
Cambridge, Ont. mother who killed daughter not ready for release: report
A Cambridge woman who killed her daughter in 2020 will stay in a mental health hospital after a review board decided she is still a significant threat to the public.
Northern Ont. man, 18, charged with attempted murder in attack on ex-girlfriend
An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in the Temiskaming Shores area of northern Ontario following an attack on a 16-year-old female, police say.
Another crash involving truck, horse and buggy in northern Ontario
A horse and buggy were hit by an 'inattentive' pickup truck driver on Highway 17 last week resulting in the driver being injured and horse having to be put down, police say.
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.