VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. man charged with the murder of his estranged wife

    An RCMP vehicle can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP vehicle can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    A man has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly assaulting his estranged wife, Mounties in B.C.’s Interior say.

    The Trail RCMP say they received a report of a man assaulting a woman on the front lawn of a home in Montrose, a village in West Kootenay outside of Trail, on Monday.

    First responders found the victim, identified in a Tuesday news release as Lindsay Christine Danchella, suffering from “significant injuries.”

    She was taken to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, where she died of her injuries the same day, police said.

    Her estranged husband, 46-year-old Donald James Danchella, was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree murder also on Monday.

    Police say Danchella was held in jail for a court appearance scheduled Tuesday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada 'deeply concerned' after alleged Russian sabotage plot

    The Canadian government says it has raised concerns directly with Russian officials after media reports this week revealed an alleged Russian sabotage operation. The alleged plot included plans to send parcels packed with incendiary devices aboard aircraft destined for Canada and the United States.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News