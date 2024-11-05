B.C. RCMP say drunk driver crashed SUV then switched seats with passenger – who crashed again

Two drunk women crashed the same SUV into the same parked car in the same motel parking lot in Prince George, B.C., last week, according to police.

Both women were arrested at the scene and given breathalyzer tests that read “significantly over the legal limit,” according to Cpl. Jennifer Cooper of the Prince George RCMP.

Officers were called to the parking lot around noon last Tuesday and arrived to find a black SUV locked at the bumpers with a parked car.

Investigators determined the SUV had struck the same vehicle twice within a short time span, but with different drivers behind the wheel, Cooper said.

“Witnesses told police that after the first collision, the driver and passenger switched spots in the vehicle,” she told CTV News.

“The second driver then attempted to leave the parking lot and ended up striking the same parked car the original driver had already struck, as well as a witness.”

No one was injured during any of the collisions, authorities said.

The RCMP could not provide any details on what the women were doing prior to the crash, or on the nature of their relationship.

Both drivers were arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle then issued immediate driving prohibitions and 90-day administrative driving prohibitions.

They will be called to appear at a future court date, Cooper said.