London Drugs reopens all stores across Western Canada after cyberattack

London Drugs says it has reopened all its stores across Western Canada after a cybersecurity breach forced the retailer to close last month.

The Richmond, B.C.-based retailer and pharmacy chain operates 79 stores across Western Canada.

It said in a news release Monday that it had begun reopening its stores and was working with independent cybersecurity experts to securely bring its systems back online after the breach was discovered on April 28.

The company said there is no evidence that any consumer databases were compromised during the breach, including those involving pharmacy patients and LDExtra members.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the London Drugs website says pharmacy staff are available at all locations to answer customer questions and address urgent needs.

The company says its phone lines are open, but people are also welcome to bring their previous prescription bottles to their local pharmacy during regular business hours.

It said Monday its pharmacies were not yet able to fill new prescriptions due to "connectivity issues."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2024.