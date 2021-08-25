VANCOUVER -- Elections can be won or lost on the doorstep, and that’s why Vancouver-Kingsway Liberal candidate Virginia Bremner, a political newcomer, has been out pounding the pavement to connect with potential voters.

“For anyone out there who’s ever felt that they didn’t belong, that they didn’t matter, that their voices have not been heard, I want to be able to be that voice to represent them in Ottawa,” she said in an interview with CTV News.

She has her work cut out for her as she tries to unseat NDP incumbent Don Davies, who has won four straight federal races and represented Vancouver-Kingsway since 2008.

According to census data, the riding is one of the most ethnically diverse in the country – with more than half the population made up of immigrants to Canada.

Bremner, who was born in the Philippines and moved to Canada when she was seven, grew up in the riding but now lives in a neighbouring one.

In a recent interview with the Georgia Straight, Davies said there’s an “element of opportunism” to Bremner’s candidacy, accusing her of “constituency shopping,” and disputing that her acclamation by the Liberals represents genuine inclusion.

"To me when a party...essentially appoints a candidate that has no connection with the community, and they have no sort of mandate from their fellow community members, that to me speaks more of exploitation than a genuine sense of trying to reflect the diversity in the community,” Davies told the newspaper.

His Liberal opponent found the comments insulting.

“When I heard it, I was actually really shocked and taken aback. And I personally thought that I’d heard wrong,” said Bremner, who is trying to become the first Filipina elected to Parliament.

CTV News asked Davies for an interview to discuss the comments, but he declined, and referred to a statement he posted on Twitter.

"I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent this incredible, multicultural riding and cherish the full participation and inclusion of everyone in politics,” he said in the statement. “However, my comments in the article did not reflect that, and I offer my sincere apology for the hurt this has caused.”

Bremner has not accepted the apology, saying it will be up to voters to decide who best represents them.

“I am asking Vancouver-Kingsway, the residents, the community to see that there is so much more we can do together, and all they need to do is go out and vote,” she said.

In less than four weeks, voters will learn how much of an impact Davies’ comments and Bremner’s reaction have had on the race.