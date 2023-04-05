Efforts underway to remove 80 tents, structures from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Efforts to dismantle an encampment on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside were met with resistance Wednesday, and at least one person has been arrested.
In a social media post, the Vancouver Police Department alleges that people within a "protest group have begun throwing projectiles at VPD officers and spraying them with fire extinguishers."
Neighborhood residents, supporters of the displaced campers, and members of activist and advocacy groups have gathered in response to the deployment of dozens of officers, marching along East Hastings Street.
City officials, including the mayor, the fire chief, and the chief of the VPD held a news conference earlier Wednesday, at which they said they were moving forward with plans to bring the encampment to an end, citing public safety concerns.
The move has been anticipated since Monday, when the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users (VANDU) released leaked city documents outlining a new plan to end the encampment with a “two stage approach”—including a police-led operation.
Transit buses were detoured and the road was completely closed to traffic as police set up barricades.
“To ensure the safety and privacy for people within the encampment, we have limited public access,” the VPD said in a tweet Wednesday morning
Traffic cameras at the Main and Hastings intersection were out of service for about 30 minutes, shortly after the VPD was deployed, which city officials addressed at a news conference Wednesday morning.
“That was a mistake,” said City Manager Paul Mochrie. “We are working to provide as much transparency as possible, including a pool camera in the area.”
Asked about limits placed on access for media and legal observers, VPD Chief Const. Adam Palmer said they were necessary to prevent a "free for all."
SAFETY AND FIRE CONCERNS
Officials said the longer the street camp continues, the greater the odds that people living there will be harmed.
“Every day, we are hearing new and sometimes horrific stories: theft, vandalism, senseless acts of violence, violence against women, and more specifically, violence against Indigenous women,” Mayor Ken Sim said.
The city said in a statement that it has been working on the street daily to address fire, life and safety concerns identified in an order issued by fire Chief Karen Fry in July last year.
“More than 400 outdoor fires on East Hastings have occurred over the last eight months. Four people have already been injured this year,” reads the city’s statement.
According to Fry, Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services has seized 1,600 propane tanks from the encampment, where there have been 16 tent fires so far this year.
“More tents go down and more tents go up. It's not getting any better,” Fry said. “It's a matter of time before more lives are lost.”
Palmer said it is becoming increasingly challenging to keep people safe in the area.
“The Downtown Eastside encampment is fraught with serious crime, violence and dangerous weapons, which have proliferated in this neighbourhood. Street-level assaults within the encampment have increased 27 per cent and nearly half of those are being committed by strangers.”
THE REMOVAL PROCESS SO FAR
People currently living in the encampment are being encouraged to accept shelter offers.
“While shelters are far from ideal, they provide a safer option than sheltering in an entrenched encampment,” reads the statement.
However, at the news conference, no public official could say for certain where exactly the people living on the street would end up, nor could they say whether there are enough shelter spaces available to accommodate everyone who is being displaced.
Last week, the city said there were 117 people living in 74 tents and other structures along East Hastings Street—down from 180 at the encampment’s peak in August.
In total, the city says 600 tents and makeshift buildings have been removed from the area.
According to the province, a total of 90 people have been moved from the encampment into housing since July.
VANCOUVER’S PAST ENCAMPMENTS
Tent communities in Vancouver have been common.
In April two years ago, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth told campers at the city's Oppenheimer Park that they could leave or choose to accept the housing they were offered. More than 200 campers had been living in the park for months.
Many of those campers then moved on to nearby Strathcona Park, which was also shut down months later after complaints of escalating crime.
Pivot Legal Society, which advocates for those on the Downtown Eastside, called the dismantling of the Hastings Street site a “gross human rights violation.”
“There is nowhere for people to go,” it says in a tweet. “(This is) a massive waste of public resources and a dangerous ploy to pretend to be doing something.”
The decision to remove the Hastings Street camp comes despite a B.C. Supreme Court order from Justice F. Matthew Kirchner, who said Vancouver's park board wasn't justified in issuing two eviction orders for those living in CRAB Park.
Kirchner found the orders unreasonably assumed there were enough indoor shelter spaces to accommodate campers who had been forced out.
Similar court orders have since been made allowing camps to remain in Victoria and Prince George.
With files from The Canadian Press.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former PM Mulroney recovering from prostate cancer: sources
Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering from prostate cancer, sources close to him have confirmed to CTV News. Mulroney, 84, received medical treatment in Montreal last fall, but is now feeling almost completely recovered and doing well.
At least 3 public servants accused of spying have had security clearances revoked since 2016
The federal government has stripped the security clearance of at least three public servants since 2016, over concerns they were working on behalf of a foreign government.
'Operation Cookie Monster': International police action seizes dark web market
International law enforcement agencies have seized a sprawling dark web marketplace popular with cybercriminals, Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Wednesday, in a multinational crackdown dubbed 'Operation Cookie Monster.'
Putin: West helped Ukraine mount acts of sabotage
Russian President Vladimir Putin charged Wednesday that Western intelligence agencies have helped Ukraine carry out acts of sabotage, as he urged his officials to mount a stronger response.
Prime minister calls discovery of Indigenous woman in Winnipeg landfill heartbreaking
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government needs to do more to end the epidemic of violence that Indigenous women and girls face after police found the body of another Indigenous woman in a landfill this week.
Efforts underway to remove 80 tents, structures from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Police attempting to dismantle an encampment on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside were met with resistance Wednesday, and at least one person has been arrested.
Scientists confirm first Canadian fossil of Ice Age predator the dire wolf
Canada now has its first dire wolf. For the first time, a Canadian fossil has been confirmed as coming from the Ice Age predator featured in the TV series 'Game of Thrones.'
Donald Trump hush-money case raises thorny legal issues
The indictment against former U.S. President Donald Trump raises many thorny issues about U.S. state and federal law that could provide openings for the defence to attack the charges to try to get them tossed before the case even gets to trial.
19 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria on their way back to Canada: sources
After more than four years of living in an open air prison, 19 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria are on their way back to Canada, sources tell CTV News.
Vancouver Island
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | B.C. government to make announcement on cruise industry in Victoria
The British Columbia government is scheduled to make an announcement Wednesday about the future of the cruise ship industry in Victoria.
-
Man arrested for murder after Victoria senior dies in hospital
Major crime detectives have arrested a man for the murder of a Victoria senior who was assaulted and died days later in hospital. Michael George King, born in 1980, turned himself in to police and was initially arrested for aggravated assault on March 6.
-
B.C. promises 11th-hour funding to save Saanich Men's Therapy Centre
Some last-minute funding promised by the B.C. government will help a trauma centre for men stay open in Saanich.
Calgary
-
'Travelling pharmacopeia': Calgary police bust alleged drug trafficking operation
A tip to Calgary Crime Stoppers is being credited for prompting a three-month-long trafficking investigation that saw police bust a "travelling pharmacopeia of drugs and cigarettes."
-
Calgary man charged in Erlton CTrain stabbing
Calgary police say one man is facing charges in connection with a stabbing at the Erlton LRT Station on Tuesday.
-
Vancouver's the show-stealer, not Edmonton: Project Calgary regarding arena replacement plans
As discussion continues around the future of the aging Saddledome, one group says having a new arena comparable to Edmonton's Rogers Place isn't necessarily going to improve Calgary's music scene.
Edmonton
-
Intervene or just call police? Edmonton, premier offer differing advice on transit violence
City and provincial officials agree that rising violence, harassment and disorder on transit is a major problem in Alberta, but what citizens should do about it is not as clear.
-
Oilers look to gain ground in playoff race vs. lowly Ducks
The Edmonton Oilers can move to within one point of the idle first-place Vegas Golden Knights in the Pacific Division with a victory on Wednesday night when they finish a Southern California back-to-back against the Anaheim Ducks.
-
Man sleeping near tracks hit by Valley Line LRT train: EPS
A man suffered life-threatening injuries over the weekend after he was hit by a Valley Line Southeast LRT train while sleeping near the tracks.
Toronto
-
More than 2M Ontarians don't have a family doctor. Experts say that number will grow without 'radical overhaul'
New data has revealed more than 2.2 million Ontarians are without a family physician – a trend experts project will only worsen until the specialty of family medicine undergoes a "radical overhaul."
-
More Ontarians can get up to $750 to help cut their energy costs. Here's how
More Ontarians can receive some money from the government to help trim the costs of their electricity bills through the province’s Energy Affordability Program.
-
Thousands without power across Ontario due to freezing rain and high winds
Most of Ontario is under a rainfall or winter storm warning, with Environment Canada forecasting heavy downpours Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Freezing rain: Over half a million outages across Quebec, with up to 20 mm expected to fall
There are more than 662,000 Hydro-Quebec outages across the province as freezing rain continues to fall across southwestern Quebec.
-
Six arrested in Quebec as police dismantle international identity theft network
Six people from Quebec have been arrested as part of the dismantling of a vast international network of identity thieves that spanned 17 countries.
-
Head of SAAQ loses his job; Eric Ducharme to take over
The head of Quebec's automobile insurance board, Denis Marsolais, has lost his job. The Quebec government's cabinet confirmed the appointment of Eric Ducharme as CEO of the SAAQ.
Winnipeg
-
Dangerous conditions, blowing snow prompt highway closures in Manitoba
Heavy snowfall and strong winds are creating dangerous driving conditions in southern Manitoba on Wednesday, prompting a number of number of highway closures.
-
Winnipeg police arrest man wanted for assault outside Law Courts
Winnipeg police have arrested a man in connection with an assault that took place near the Law Courts building in March.
-
Prime minister calls discovery of Indigenous woman in Winnipeg landfill heartbreaking
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government needs to do more to end the epidemic of violence that Indigenous women and girls face after police found the body of another Indigenous woman in a landfill this week.
Saskatoon
-
Protestors rally in Saskatoon against RBC’s support of fossil fuel projects
Protestors gathered at Saskatoon’s Kiwanis Park to protest the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) Wednesday.
-
31-year-old woman found dead in Prince Albert home: Police
Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is investigating after a woman was found dead at a home in that city.
-
See the moment Sask. police rescue an 86-year-old man stranded in snowy field after nightfall
Aerial footage captured by a police plane shows the dramatic moment an 86-year-old man was rescued in a snowy field in Saskatchewan.
Regina
-
EMS call logs reveal 'broken' health care system, official Opposition says
Call logs received through a Freedom of Information Request (FOI), detail Emergency Medical Services' (EMS) struggles with a 'broken' health care system, the official Opposition claims.
-
Regina toddler's bruises 'highly suggestive' of non-accidental injuries, trial hears
Court is getting a better understanding of how 18-month-old Emerson Whitby died while in his mother's care.
-
Protesters convene on city hall in wake of off-colour tourism campaign
A group of protesters gathered in the lobby of Regina city hall on Wednesday afternoon, requesting multiple actions in the wake of the former Tourism Regina’s off-colour rebrand.
Atlantic
-
Firefighters want police watchdog to reopen investigation into 2020 RCMP shooting at N.S. fire hall
Almost three years after two RCMP officers opened fire on a civilian outside a fire hall in Onslow, N.S., two firefighters who were inside the building at the time want the province’s police watchdog to reopen its investigation into what happened.
-
Freezing rain warnings issued ahead of an icy night in the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for southwestern New Brunswick and much of northern/western mainland Nova Scotia ahead of a mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain.
-
'Dangerous man' prompts emergency alert in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County
RCMP in Nova Scotia has issued an emergency alert in Pictou County warning the public about a “dangerous” man.
London
-
Family dog rescued from London house fire
Firefighters were able to rescue a family dog as smoke filled a southeast London home Wednesday afternoon.
-
Section of road washed away in Grey County
Grey County Road 40, between Grey Road 7 and Grey Road 13, has been closed after heavy rainfall washed away a section of the road.
-
Police investigate possible shooting in downtown London, Ont.
Police responded to a restaurant in the 100-block of Carling Street, between Talbot Street and Richmond Street, around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
More Ontarians can get up to $750 to help cut their energy costs. Here's how
More Ontarians can receive some money from the government to help trim the costs of their electricity bills through the province’s Energy Affordability Program.
-
This driver was stopped by police in Ontario for using these tires. Here's why
A driver in Ontario was recently stopped by police for using a type of winter tires that are only legal in part of the province.
-
Rapid melt could lead water levels to spike in Sudbury
Conservation Sudbury has issued a water safety statement. The agency said a series of weather systems are expected to bring a mix of snow and rain in the next 48 hours.
Kitchener
-
Blair Engaged loses court battle over Amazon warehouse, ordered to pay legal costs
The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has determined that while the City of Cambridge breached its own procedural bylaw, it will also reject an application from a citizens committee to review the building of an Amazon Warehouse.
-
Waterloo regional police arrest ‘suspicious male’ believed to be connected to multiple harassments, assaults
Waterloo regional police say they have made an arrest in connection to multiple reports of a 'suspicious' man approaching woman on and around public transit in Kitchener.
-
Kitchener Rangers aim to sweep the Windsor Spitfires in game 4
Coming off an electric win on home ice, the Kitchener Rangers are feeling good going into game four, with a 3-0 series lead against the first-seeded Windsor spitfires.