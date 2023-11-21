VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Eby says governments must step up on housing, can't rely on private sector

    B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during a news conference for the 2023 B.C. Cabinet and First Nations Leaders’ Gathering in Vancouver, on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during a news conference for the 2023 B.C. Cabinet and First Nations Leaders’ Gathering in Vancouver, on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

    British Columbia Premier David Eby says it's “hard to understand” why other politicians still believe in relying on the private sector to deliver affordable housing and instead it's time for governments to step up.

    Eby says there are proposals at the federal level to sell public land and buildings to help solve the crisis, but B.C. is doing the opposite by taking inventory of provincially and municipally owned land in order to build more homes.

    He told the BC Non-profit Housing Association's annual conference his government is the right one to tackle the housing crisis as the province faces “huge challenges.”

    He told the crowd that “it does matter who is in government” when it comes to housing.

    Eby said he was excited about the potential for the federal government to provide more money for housing in Tuesday's budget update.

    The premier also touted tighter rules for short-term rentals introduced this fall, saying his family uses platforms such as Airbnb,but the status quo can't continue when other vacancy rates are so low and people are buying properties to run like hotels.

    “We can't leave any housing unoccupied,” Eby said.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Netanyahu asks Israeli government to back Hamas hostage deal

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked his government on Tuesday to back a deal to clear the way for the release of some of the hostages that Hamas militants took to the Gaza Strip during an Oct. 7 assault on Israel.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Freeland to present housing-focused fall economic update Tuesday

    Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will unveil a much-anticipated fall economic update on Tuesday and CTV News has confirmed it will include billions of dollars in loans to increase housing supply, as well as tax reforms targeting short-term rentals, while trying to strike a tone of fiscal restraint.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News