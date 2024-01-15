VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Eby drops children's minister Mitzi Dean from job; Grace Lore appointed replacement

    Mitzi Dean, B.C.'s Minister of Children and Family Development, is pictured on Oct. 26, 2021. (Province of B.C. / Flickr) Mitzi Dean, B.C.'s Minister of Children and Family Development, is pictured on Oct. 26, 2021. (Province of B.C. / Flickr)
    Share
    Victoria -

    B.C. Premier David Eby has pulled Mitzi Dean from her post as the minister of children and family development, and appointed Victoria member of the legislature Grace Lore to the position.

    Dean's tenure in the ministry has been rocky, with several horrifying cases of abuse of children in government care during her watch, leading to calls for her resignation by the Green Party and First Nations Leadership Council.

    Eby says Dean will now serve as minister of state for child care, overseeing the province's child care initiatives.

    The premier says Lore, who served as parliamentary secretary for gender equity, will bring passion and experience to theministry.

    Eby also appointed Andrew Mercier as minister of state for sustainable forestry to support Forests Minister Bruce Ralston.

    And in another shuffle, the premier named Vancouver's George Chow as the parliamentary secretary for international credentials to help remove barriers for internationally trained professionals to work in B.C.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tremors from Red Sea conflict start to shake Canada, with dozens of ships delayed

    Canadian shippers are starting to feel the strain of attacks on cargo vessels in the Red Sea, as container rates rise and boats are late to arrive. Port data shows that two-thirds of the 43 ships slated to berth at the Port of Halifax in the second half of this month are now expected to arrive at least a day behind schedule, with some running weeks late.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News