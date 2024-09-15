VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Earthquakes shake deep below northern British Columbia coast

    An earthquake measuring 6 rattled below the ocean floor off of British Columbia's northern coast. A person fishes on the end of a wharf in Sandspit, B.C., on Moresby Island in Haida Gwaii, Friday, Aug. 16, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An earthquake measuring 6 rattled below the ocean floor off of British Columbia's northern coast. A person fishes on the end of a wharf in Sandspit, B.C., on Moresby Island in Haida Gwaii, Friday, Aug. 16, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    The northern British Columbia coast was rattled by two earthquakes below the ocean floor on Sunday.

    Natural Resources Canada said the first quake hit at 3:20 p.m. and measured 6, while the second came about an hour later and measured 4.5.

    It says no damage was reported and none would be expected.

    The U.S. Geological Survey set the magnitude of the quake at 6.5, and says it was centred at about the midway point between Haida Gwaii and Port McNeill on the northern end of Vancouver Island.

    The American Tsunami warning centre said no tsunami was expected to be generated.

    Ben Wilson, the food and beverage manager at the Willows Golf Course in Sandspit, B.C., says he was home on his break when he felt the ground shake, long enough to know what it was, but not long enough to concern him.

    "This one was definitely more noticeable than some, but not by any means, the biggest one I've ever felt here."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2024.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News