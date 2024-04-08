Early to bloom, early to fall: How record March weather is impacting Vancouver's cherry blossom trees
The organizers of the annual Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival used to be able to accurately predict when the city’s iconic trees would come into bloom. But in recent years?
“It’s gotten trickier,” said festival founder Linda Poole. “They used to follow suit pretty well and come out predictability, and now with climate change, this year was the most challenging.”
After a run of record-breaking heat in March, the pale pink Akebono cherry trees blossomed two weeks early, throwing a bit of a wrench into the festival’s April activities.
“I blame it all on climate change, but we have to deal with it. And today the cherry blossoms have laid a pink carpet for us, so it’s still beautiful, petals falling is very romantic,” said Poole.
The festival’s executive director Andrea Arnot says there are still plenty of events to enjoy.
“We will have our Sakura days Japan fair at Van Dusen Botanical Gardens, where we celebrate everything Japan, from food, arts, culture, performances," Arnot said.
"We will have a bike the blossoms announced soon when people can get on their bike and ride around with a guide and see some beautiful blossoms, and we still have a few tree talks and walks left where people can learn tree facts."
One of those fun facts? Vancouver got its very first cherry trees as gifts from Japan back in the 1920s.
“The mayors of our sister city Yokohama and Kobe gifted us 500 flowering cherry trees and that's how it all started, and then Vancouverites fell in love with them, and the park board started to plant more and more in every neighborhood,” said Poole.
While the weather has made planning the festival more difficult, it’s also gotten more popular.
“At first it’s for the locals, and then the world finds out you have great cherry blossoms, and then the world comes,” said Poole.
Tour companies are now offering springtime guided trips to Vancouver just to see the blossoms.
“What I love is when they see the cherry blossoms they start dancing and singing, they just kind of break out in joy,” said Poole.
“Lonely Planet has just named Vancouver as the fourth best place to view cherry blossoms in the whole world, so we hope that will bring even more people to Vancouver,” said Arnot.
While a cherry blossom shot has become a must-post Instagram photo, festival organizers hope locals and tourists take it beyond social media.
“We want people to come out and interact with people at our events, because it’s more than just the selfie, right?” said Poole
“We have dark grey winters in Vancouver, and Vancouver has been dubbed a lonely city, and I think our festival is kind of that coming of spring and coming out and seeing your neighbours and friends and being outdoors again,” added Arnot.
And it’s not over yet. The Akebono trees are already nearing the end of their flowering, but the darker pink Kanzan variety have yet to blossom.
“We need warmer temperatures, 15 to 17 degrees and more sunlight, and that brings them out,” said Poole. “So it will depend on the location of the street, but I would say in a week some of them are going to come out.”
The festival’s website has a map listing the best places to see cherry blossoms in Vancouver, including the variety and when it should be in bloom, which can be seen here.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.
DEVELOPING Total solar eclipse set to bring darkness and celestial awe to Canadian crowds
A total solar eclipse is set to fall over parts of eastern and central Canada today, prompting massive crowds to gather in its path for a chance to catch a glimpse of the rare celestial event.
BREAKING Canada unveils updated defence policy, plan to spend $73B over 20 years on renewing military capacity
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is exploring the possibility of joining the second phase of AUKUS, a U.S.-led alliance with the United Kingdom and Australia. He made the comments today as the federal government released its long-awaited defence policy review, which is focused on better protecting Canadian sovereignty in the North.
RBC terminates Nadine Ahn as CFO following probe into personal relationship
Royal Bank of Canada says it has terminated chief financial officer Nadine Ahn following an investigation into a personal relationship she allegedly had with another employee.
Trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting child to avoid COVID-19 shot set to begin
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his child in 2021 to prevent them from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, is set to begin in Regina on Monday.
Trump declines to endorse a national abortion ban and says it should be left to the states
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said he believes abortion limits should be left to the states, in a video released Monday declining to endorse a national ban after months of mixed messages and speculation.
Daughter given up for adoption finds father who never knew she existed, 50 years later
Jodi McDaniel says her journey to discovering the truth about her family has been 'a whirlwind' puzzle that led to an emotional meeting with her biological father who never knew she existed.
Morgan Wallen arrested on felony charges after allegedly throwing a chair from a Nashville rooftop bar
Country music star Morgan Wallen was arrested in Nashville late Sunday for allegedly throwing a chair off a downtown rooftop.
Spring housing market surge unlikely as affordability, cost of living weigh on buyers
After five straight holds of the Bank of Canada's key interest rate that followed its hiking cycle of more than a year, economists say a rebound awaits the national housing market — but don't expect a big surge just yet.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. premier, transportation minster to give update about homes near transit
B.C.'s premier and transportation minister are scheduled to give an update Monday about homes near transit.
-
B.C. man sentenced for 'horrific, cowardly' beating death of 78-year-old man
A British Columbia man who burned down his father's home and then kicked to death a 78-year-old stranger on the main street of a quiet mountain town has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for what the judge described as 'a horrific, cowardly and senseless act of violence.'
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Edmonton
-
What Edmontonians need to know about Monday's partial eclipse
Albertans have the chance to view a partial solar eclipse Monday but are being reminded to use the proper equipment to do so.
-
Father of boy killed by dogs calls media attention 'brutal,' urges kindness for dogs' owner
The father of a boy killed by two dogs on Monday says he saw no indication the animals were a danger to his son.
-
Downtown smoke shop accused of trafficking weapons, drugs
A central Edmonton shop has been selling illegal weapons and drug paraphernalia, police say.
Calgary
-
Police investigating suspicious death in Prestwick
The Calgary Police Homicide Unit is investigating the suspicious death of a man in the southeast community of Prestwick.
-
Eclipse watchers to meet at Calgary science centre for the big event
Millions of people across the country will be keeping their eyes on the skies on Monday and one of the busiest places in Calgary for eclipse watchers will be the TELUS Spark Science Centre.
-
Solar eclipse forecast: Here's where to find the best view of totality in Canada
A total solar eclipse is set to cross through parts of Canada today, offering crowds in its path a dazzling view of the astronomical wonder. That is, if clouds don't get in the way.
Lethbridge
-
'Not pleased with the result': Lethbridge Hurricanes looking ahead to next season after first-round exit
The Lethbridge Hurricanes were bounced out of the playoffs earlier this week by the Swift Current Broncos after a double-overtime thriller.
-
'Hasn't lost its momentum': Green Shirt Day continues to inspire 6 years after Humboldt Broncos crash
This Saturday marks the sixth anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and the start of Green Shirt Day, honouring the legacy of Logan Boulet.
-
Castle Mountain ski season makes a late comeback as resort set to close Sunday
Castle Mountain Resort is making use of the spring snowfall before they close for the season Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
Where you can view the solar eclipse safely in Winnipeg
People across Canada are getting ready to view a total solar eclipse, where the sun goes directly behind the moon, on Monday.
-
Teacher charged with sexual exploitation of student: Winnipeg police
A 41-year-old Winnipeg teacher has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation involving a student.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.
Regina
-
Trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting child to avoid COVID-19 shot set to begin
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his child in 2021 to prevent them from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, is set to begin in Regina on Monday.
-
Online fundraiser for family of late Regina firefighter quickly surpasses goal
An online fundraising effort for the family of a 38-year-old Regina firefighter who passed away April 3 has quickly surpassed its goal.
-
Here's when Saskatchewan can expect to see a total solar eclipse
Saskatchewan might be missing out on seeing this year's total solar eclipse over North America, but the next time the sun and the moon align over the continent, the province will be centre stage.
Saskatoon
-
Trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting child to avoid COVID-19 shot set to begin
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his child in 2021 to prevent them from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, is set to begin in Regina on Monday.
-
No injuries reported after plane crash lands near Regina Beach airport, TSB reports
A pilot and passengers of a single engine airplane are okay following a rough landing near Regina Beach Saturday night.
-
While you watch the eclipse, you'll also be able to feel it
Changes to temperature, wind speed and humidity occur as the moon crosses in front of the sun and casts a shadow on Earth’s surface during a solar eclipse. Here's what the eclipse will feel like for people in the path of totality.
Toronto
-
Solar eclipse in Ontario: here's everything you need to know
A total solar eclipse is set to occur in parts of Ontario on Monday for the first time in 45 years. People from across the province and beyond will be flocking to cities within the path of totality to catch a glimpse of the rare cosmic event.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.
-
Doug Ford directs LCBO to go back to using single-use paper bags
Paper bags could soon return to the LCBO following a request from Ontario’s premier.
Montreal
-
It's solar eclipse day: Are you ready for it?
The solar eclipse is slated to begin at 2:15 p.m., lasting two hours and 20 minutes.
-
Want to be a millionaire? Next Lotto Max draw is $66 million
The next Lotto Max jackpot is estimated at a massive $60 million with 6 Maxmillions, according to Loto-Quebec.
-
Eclipse etiquette: How to not be a jerk during the solar eclipse
The big day is here and those in the path are ready to sit back and watch nature's wonder as the total solar eclipse passes through parts of North America, including in Montreal and southern Quebec.
Ottawa
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Historic solar eclipse to move across eastern Ontario this afternoon
A once in a lifetime solar eclipse will be moving across eastern Ontario this afternoon – an experience that is sure to be memorable and that won't be seen again in Canada until 2044.
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Here's when you can see the solar eclipse in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on April 8
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at when you can see the solar eclipse across eastern Ontario on April 8.
-
Cloudy skies threaten to block solar eclipse in Ottawa and eastern Ontario today
Environment Canada's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies in Brockville, Kingston and Cornwall between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. It's expected to be mainly cloudy in Ottawa between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Atlantic
-
Times and tips for Monday's eclipse across the Maritimes
Parts of the Maritimes will experience total daytime darkness for up to three minutes and 20 seconds during Monday's eclipse. CTV Atlantic shares some tips and times ahead of the event.
-
Nova Scotia town seeking novel approach to dealing with unruly university students
A small Nova Scotia town that has struggled to tame its sometimes rowdy population of university students is considering advice from an unlikely source.
-
Billy Idol to rock Atlantic Canada this summer
One of the biggest rockstars of the 1980s is bringing a tour to Atlantic Canada this summer.
London
-
Pet cat shot with pellet gun
A family n South Bruce Peninsula is looking for answers after their pet cat died. On Friday, OPP got a call from a family that their cat had been shot with a pellet gun.
-
Live from Tillsonburg: CTV News will livestream the solar eclipse
According to NASA's calculations, the total eclipse will begin to peak in Canada in the minutes before 3:15 p.m. local time for communities near the north shore of Lake Erie in southwestern Ontario
-
London police investigating fatal crash between motorcycle, vehicle
One person has died after a motorcycle and a vehicle collided in the city’s east end early Saturday evening.
Kitchener
-
Solar eclipse in Ontario: here's everything you need to know
A total solar eclipse is set to occur in parts of Ontario on Monday for the first time in 45 years. People from across the province and beyond will be flocking to cities within the path of totality to catch a glimpse of the rare cosmic event.
-
When the eclipse will peak in your community
The total solar eclipse will take over the skies on Monday, but the time of when that starts and how long the celestial event will last will vary slightly depending on where you are viewing it from in Ontario.
-
Murder on Highway 403 unsolved 30 years later
It’s been thirty years since Michael James Lovejoy was shot to death inside his transport truck on the side of Highway 403 in Brantford, and his murder remains unsolved.
Northern Ontario
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.
-
Northwestern police stop 2 impaired drivers in 2 minutes
Provincial police say they caught two impaired drivers in the same northwestern Ontario township within minutes of each other after they left the same bar.
-
Daughter given up for adoption finds father who never knew she existed, 50 years later
Jodi McDaniel says her journey to discovering the truth about her family has been 'a whirlwind' puzzle that led to an emotional meeting with her biological father who never knew she existed.
N.L.
-
Lego takes over Newfoundland's biggest museum
Newfoundland's biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.
-
Mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck finally out of the water
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
-
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.