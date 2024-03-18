Dust leads to air-quality advisory for parts of central B.C.

Dusty conditions in parts of central B.C. have led to an air-quality advisory with locals being warned conditions are unlikely to improve until there's a change in weather.

Environment Canada's special air quality statement was issued in partnership with Northern Health for Prince George, Elk Valley and the Stuart-Nechako regions Monday morning.

The alert is due to "high concentrations of coarse particulate matter that are expected to persist until there is precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns," the advisory said. Dust levels may be higher around busy roads and industrial areas.

"Exposure is particularly a concern for individuals with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), heart disease, and diabetes; respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women, infants, and older adults," Environment Canada warned. "Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted."

People in impacted areas were told that staying indoors can help reduce their exposure.

Environment Canada didn't give a timeline for when the advisory might be lifted, only saying it was in place "until further notice." The weather forecast for Prince George shows sun for Monday, with some clouds on Tuesday. On Wednesday, temperatures are predicted to drop and there's a 40 per cent chance of snow, according to Environment Canada.

Prince George residents were also reminded that the city's bylaws prohibit open, backyard and land-clearing burning. Recreational fires and the use of wood-burning appliances is also prohibited during air quality advisories.