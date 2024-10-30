Drug-trafficking investigation leads to charges against 19 people in northern B.C.

Federal prosecutors have approved charges against 19 people, eight of them still at large, after an investigation into what police call a violent drug trafficking network in northeastern British Columbia.

A statement from B.C.'s Combined Special Forces Enforcement Unit says two of the 11 people who were arrested remain in custody, while the others have been released with conditions as they move through the judicial process.

It says the other eight, all men, are wanted on outstanding charges that include trafficking, possession of a restricted firearm and careless use or storage of a gun.

The unit says it began an investigation in June 2022, working alongside police in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek and Fort Nelson to target alleged drug trafficking and "violent activity" threatening public safety.

It says the execution of search warrants in several Peace Region communities between October 2022 and January 2023 turned up illicit drugs and guns and led to the arrests of 23 people who were released while prosecutors considered charges.

The unit says the Public Prosecution Service of Canada approved charges this month against 19 people ranging in age from 24 to 63 years old.

The investigation "unveiled an alleged drug trafficking network causing significant harm to the Peace Region communities," Sgt. Brenda Winpenny with the combined special forces unit said in the statement issued Wednesday.

Several of those charged are facing one count of drug possession or trafficking, while one man from Fort St. John faces seven counts of trafficking.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the eight men at large, and anyone with information is asked to call local police or Crime Stoppers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2024.