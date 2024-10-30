3 dead after Vancouver Island house fire, including man who tried to save others
Three people were found dead after a fire tore through a rental home on Vancouver Island earlier this week.
Investigators believe one of the victims initially escaped the blaze, but ran back inside to rescue others before he succumbed to smoke inhalation.
"If you can get out, then get out and don't go back in," Chief Ron French of the North Cowichan Fire Department said in an interview Wednesday.
First responders were called to the large residential property in the 1600 block of Maple Bay Road, northeast of Duncan, around 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Later that day, the local RCMP detachment said "at least one person was pronounced dead at the scene." But on Wednesday, the RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service confirmed the remains of three people were found in the home.
None of the victims has been publicly identified.
French says the fire is believed to have started in the living room of a downstairs rental suite, where up to five people were believed to be dwelling.
One of those residents was not home at the time, and two others initially escaped when the fire broke out, according to the fire chief.
"From what we can tell, one of the people living there was woken up by the one fellow who got out," French said. "But he went back in to wake up two others and he succumbed to the smoke."
Brianna Cameron, the daughter of the couple who lived in the upstairs suite, says her parents were renting the entire home and subletting the downstairs suite to a middle-aged couple and at least one other person.
Her father, Tom Kalmar, had just left for work, and her mother, Leslie Cameron, had gone to yoga when the fire broke out, she said.
The fire chief says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
"In the beginning, we always look at it as a suspicious fire until we can determine what it is, but we just don't know what took place prior to the fire starting," French said.
"With such a fire loss, it's hard to determine exactly what started the fire. We have a location, but we can't confirm what it was."
Due to the severity of the fire, investigators have not determined whether there were working smoke alarms in the suite.
The fire chief said authorities are still working to confirm who was on the lease for the downstairs suite and who was a guest staying the night.
"It's hard to tell who actually was on the rental agreement to be in there," French said. "We're having a bit of a time trying to get the true story of what was going on in the basement."
The fire scene has now been turned over to police and insurance investigators.
Cameron says her parents had moved into the home two years ago to be closer to her children, while the downstairs residents had moved in approximately six months ago.
"Everyone has been helpful and wrapping us in a big blanket of love," Cameron said, adding that her parents are now living with her after losing everything to the fire.
Firefighters from the neighbouring communities of Maple Bay, Crofton and Chemainus were called to assist in the initial fire response.
Anyone with information related to the deadly fire is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.
'Not going to play their games,' Singh won't help Tories, Bloc topple the Liberals
Jagmeet Singh says the NDP will not support the Bloc Québécois and Conservative leaders to help them bring down the Liberal government.
The loonie is trading at lows not seen in years. Here's what it means for Canadians
The Canadian dollar is trading against the U.S. dollar at levels not seen since 2020 as the combined pressures of economic outlooks, elections, and energy prices weigh. Here's what you need to know.
1 person facing charges following fatal boat crash in eastern Ontario on Victoria Day weekend
A South Frontenac Township man is facing charges, including impaired operation causing death, in connection to a boat crash that killed three people on Bobs Lake in eastern Ontario over the Victoria Day long weekend.
Mother intentionally jumps over Niagara Falls with her two children, a 9-year-old and 5-month-old: police
A 33-year-old mother climbed over a safety rail and intentionally went over Niagara Falls with her two children, a 9-year-old and 5-month-old, according to New York state police, who said Wednesday that search and rescue efforts were unsuccessful.
New Sikh Federation forms to counter alleged Indian interference in Canada
A new national advocacy group is uniting Sikh voices from across the country to counter India's interference in Canada as more details of an alleged state-sponsored campaign emerge.
Mother of teen victim in mass killing suing Manitoba's child welfare agency
The mother of a 17-year-old victim in a mass slaying in Manitoba is suing a child welfare agency for allegedly failing to protect the girl.
B.C. woman continues to be paid for a federal government job she has never worked
Vanita Lindsay has been paid $8,816.20 for a job she has never worked.
'My voice is not recovering': Sarah McLachlan postpones Canada-wide tour due to illness
Renowned Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan has postponed the Canadian leg of her 'Fumbling Towards Ecstasy' anniversary tour, citing illness.
Global Affairs won't confirm reports Canadian dead in Russia was foreign fighter
Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of the death of a Canadian citizen in Russia, but won't confirm reports that he was a foreign fighter fighting for Ukraine.
