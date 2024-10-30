$100K in damage to Telus lines targeted by thieves in Abbotsford: police

Telus lines have been targeted by wire thieves in Abbotsford, according to police, who say the crimes have caused more than $100,000 in damage and impacted people’s ability to call 911.

The Abbotsford Police Department, in a news release Tuesday, said there has been an “uptick” in these incidents over the past several weeks.

“AbbyPD is reminding Abbotsford residents that all Telus employees or contractors working on overhead telecommunications lines will be operating vehicles and equipment that would be fully identifiable to the organizations they belong to,” the statement from police says.

“AbbyPD encourages the public to report suspicious activity to or around overhead telecommunication lines in their neighbourhoods to the police.”

The department is appealing for dashcam video from the area of the two most recent thefts. The dates, times and locations investigators are asking for video from are:

Thursday, Oct. 17, between 5 and 7:30 a.m. on McCallum Road between McConnell and Vye roads.

Wednesday, Oct. 23, between 4 and 7:30 a.m. on Sumas Mountain Road between McKee and Dawson roads.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by email at askmedia@abbypd.ca.