VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Carelessly discarded cigarette caused Vancouver fire that left 11 homeless

    The aftermath of a fire on East Pender Street is seen on Oct. 8, 2024. (CTV News) The aftermath of a fire on East Pender Street is seen on Oct. 8, 2024. (CTV News)
    Share

    A carelessly discarded cigarette was the cause of a devastating fire in Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood earlier this month, firefighters say.

    The Oct. 7 blaze wrecked three homes in the 1000 block of East Pender Street and displaced 11 people, according to Vancouver Fire Rescue Services.

    A cigarette butt was flicked at the back of one house, igniting combustibles in the area which then spread to trees and neighbouring homes, the department said in a social media post Wednesday revealing what sparked the massive fire.

    “One cigarette butt, one ignition source can cause a lot of destruction,” Capt. Matthew Trudeau told CTV News. “Our reminder really here is the only source of discarding a cigarette butt or ignition source is in a metal container of water or sand, nothing else.”

    VFRS says that smoking materials, which include cigarettes, are the most common cause of fires in Vancouver, making up 59 per cent of all blazes in 2023.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News