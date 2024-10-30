Whistler mountains received 80 centimetres of snow in 3 days, resort says

Good news for those looking forward to hitting the slopes as soon as the season begins: Whistler Blackcomb says it’s already getting a decent amount of snow.

About 80 centimetres of new snow fell on the world-famous ski hills over the past 72 hours, according to the resort.

In addition, staff have been making snow for the runs since Oct. 16, and have made enough white stuff to cover 15 football fields one foot deep.

If flakes keep coming down, the alpine will hopefully look much different to last winter, when El Nino conditions left many B.C. mountains bare.

Barring unfavourable weather conditions, Whistler Blackcomb is scheduled to open to skiers and boarders on Nov. 22.