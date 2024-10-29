B.C. woman continues to be paid for a federal government job she has never worked

Vanita Lindsay has been paid $8,816.20 for a job she has never worked.

About a year ago, the stay-at-home mom from Shawnigan Lake, B.C., decided to apply for a federal government job that would allow her to work from home.

She was added to a hiring pool and then asked to take a few online tests. In July, she got an interview and was offered a clerk position at a call centre for the Canada Pension Plan.

After spending 20 years out of the workforce and living with a chronic illness, Lindsay began to get second thoughts just days before starting her new job.

"I emailed the next morning and said, 'I'm sorry, it's nothing to do with you guys or anything like that, but I just can't do the job.' So, I thought that was that,” said Lindsay. “Then you go on and enjoy your summer."

Fast forward to Aug. 14, when she checked her online banking.

"I'm like, 'Oh my God, they paid me,'” said Lindsay.

She immediately emailed her would-be supervisor, but did not receive a reply. Two weeks later, she got paid again.

She has now sent numerous emails and made multiple phone calls, only to be told that either the issue had been dealt with or that it is currently being looking into. Amid the mixed messages, the money continues to roll in.

"I've put it all into a different account because it's not my money,” said Lindsay.

The family has been trying to pay back the money with no success.

"With my husband's career, I don't need that money,” said Lindsay. “It should go to somebody that is struggling to feed their kids."

She has concerns that the family will be bumped into a higher tax bracket, and that the extra income could affect her pharmacare and child tax benefit.

"It's hilarious, weird and kind of messed up,” said Lindsay.

CTV News reached out the federal government for comment, but did not receive a response by deadline.

In the meantime, Lindsay just wants the paycheques to stop.

"I want it done because it's just ridiculous,” said Lindsay.