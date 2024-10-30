Murder charge laid in 2023 Vancouver stabbing

A man has been charged with murder after an 11-month investigation into a Downtown Eastside stabbing, according to police.

On Sept. 28, 2023, officers found the victim “badly injured” injured near the intersection of Carrall and East Hastings Street. He died in hospital soon after, the Vancouver Police Department said at the time.

Police later identified the victim as 44-year-old Ricky Martinzez, but did not release any information about how he died.

When announcing an arrest and charge in the case Wednesday, police said that Martinez was “fatally stabbed.”

Hevert Solis Moreno, 39, has been charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody, according to the VPD.

No information has been provided about what relationship, if any, there was between the suspect and the victim.