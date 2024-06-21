Drivers remain in hospital, witness sought following crash in Nanaimo, B.C.

Two people remain in hospital Friday after a serious crash in Nanaimo, B.C., was caused when a wrong-way driver collided with a transport truck earlier this week, according to police.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday on the Nanaimo Parkway section of Highway 19 near Harewood Mines Road.

Mounties are still investigating the collision, which closed the highway in both directions for several hours.

Investigators say the driver of a dark-coloured Toyota Venza SUV was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when it struck the semi truck, causing it to jackknife and roll over.

First responders worked for hours to free the trapped truck driver, who was airlifted to hospital in Victoria, where he remains with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The SUV driver, who police described as an adult male, was also injured and taken to hospital in Nanaimo.

Female witness sought

Police spoke with multiple witnesses on scene, including some with dash-camera video of the crash, the RCMP said in a statement Friday.

However, investigators are still looking to speak with a woman who provided emergency first-aid to the SUV driver but left the scene before police could obtain her contact information.

Authorities are asking the woman, and anyone else who was at the scene but did not speak to police, to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.