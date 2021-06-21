VANCOUVER -- A driver who didn't have a licence has received several hefty fines after being spotted doing stunts and shooting fireworks out of their vehicle, B.C. Mounties say.

According to Prince George RCMP, officers were called just after midnight last Tuesday after several people near 20th Avenue and Oak Street reported hearing what sounded like gunshots. The reports also involved the driver of a black Mustang speeding and doing stunts in the area, Mounties said.

When officers got to the area, two witnesses told them they were followed by the Mustang and said the driver shot fireworks outside the vehicle at them. Neither of them were injured, however.

When police found the Mustang nearby, the driver sped away. Officers then found the vehicle on Norwood Street near Porter Avenue and impounded it. The driver was ticketed for not having insurance, not have a driver's licence and for driving without consideration.

"In total, the driver received fines of $1,070 and nine demerit points on his licence, as well as the associated tow and impound fees," said Const. Jennifer Cooper in a news release.

"Driving behaviour such as this is dangerous and not acceptable. Hopefully the steep financial consequences of this driver’s choices will make them think twice before attempting a stunt like this in the future."

Anyone with information about the incident should call local Mounties at 250-561-3300. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.