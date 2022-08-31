Driver with open laptop, multiple cellphones went into oncoming traffic: Vancouver police
A driver who appeared to have several electronic devices within reach, including an open laptop, was spotted by Vancouver police going into oncoming traffic.
The Vancouver Police Department's traffic section posted photos to Twitter Tuesday, saying a driver went "around (a) road closed sign, into oncoming traffic and passed (a) police vehicle with (its) emergency lights on."
It appears the incident happened on Dunsmuir Street, in downtown Vancouver.
One of the photos showed three cellphones in the vehicle's centre console, including one that appeared to be open to a map. A laptop was also open on the passenger seat.
"Do you think any of their electronic devices played a role in their distraction?" VPD's tweet said.
In subsequent tweets, VPD said the driver's vehicle wasn't impounded because the offence didn't permit that penalty. However, the officer handed the motorist three "use electronic device tickets," which are $368 each.
This week, ICBC released a survey showing an increasing percentage of British Columbians admit to using their phone while driving.
The Ispos poll found 43 per cent of drivers admit to using their phone at least once out of every 10 trips – up 10 per cent from 2019.
Two in 10 drivers surveyed it was "highly likely" they would use their phone while on the road in the next week. Further, 42 per cent said they think it is "perfectly safe" to text while driving and 21 per cent admitted to doing so.
