More B.C. drivers admit to using cell phone while driving: survey

An increasing percentage of British Columbians admit to using their phone while driving, according to a new survey.

The results were released by ICBC Tuesday to kick off a month-long campaign to try and raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving. The insurer says using electronic devices while on the road increases the risk of a crash five-fold, with distraction a factor in one in four fatal collisions.

The Ispos poll found 43 per cent of drivers admit to using their phone at least once out of every 10 trips – up 10 per cent from 2019. The insurer also said the number of people who say they never use their phone has dipped to the lowest since they began tracking this type of data.

Two in 10 drivers said it was "highly likely" they would use their phone while on the road in the next week. Further, 42 per cent said they think it is "perfectly safe" to text while driving and 21 per cent admitted to doing so.

Respondents also indicated that they are aware that this behaviour is dangerous and illegal, with 87 per cent saying they would be "ashamed" if others knew about it and 73 per cent saying they think they are likely to be caught by police.

Province-wide, an average of 76 people die in distraction-related crashes each year, according to a media release.

“Any loss of life due to distracted-driving related crashes is unacceptable," wrote Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth.

"There are no excuses for distracted driving, and there is no reason to check your phone, that outweighs the safety and well-being of your fellow British Columbians … Leave your phone alone!"

Over the next month, drivers are being warned to expect increased police enforcement. Volunteer "Cell Watch" campaigns, where people set up "leave the phone alone" sandwich boards and observe drivers' behaviour are also expected to ramp up.