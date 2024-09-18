Driver shot at with suspected BB gun after 'minor interaction' in Vancouver traffic, police say

Police in Vancouver are investigating an unusual situation that injured a car-share driver in the Kitsilano neighbourhood Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. near the intersection of West 4th Avenue and Balaclava Street, Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said in an email to CTV News Wednesday.

"The driver of a car-share vehicle was injured and needed medical attention after his driver-side window was struck by a projectile fired from another vehicle," Addison said. "We believe this occurred after a minor interaction between the two drivers while in traffic."

The "projectile" was "possibly" fired from a BB gun, Addison said, adding that the suspect who fired it drove away and has not been identified.

"We have initiated a criminal investigation, and our officers have been canvassing the neighbourhood where this occurred for video and witnesses," he said. "We may release further information about the suspect vehicle, or a description of the suspect, once we have more information."

Addison said the injured driver was treated at the scene and "taken home by family members."