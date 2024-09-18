VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Driver shot at with suspected BB gun after 'minor interaction' in Vancouver traffic, police say

    The incident occurred near the intersection of Balaclava Street and West 4th Avenue Tuesday night. (CTV News) The incident occurred near the intersection of Balaclava Street and West 4th Avenue Tuesday night. (CTV News)
    Police in Vancouver are investigating an unusual situation that injured a car-share driver in the Kitsilano neighbourhood Tuesday night.

    The incident occurred around 7 p.m. near the intersection of West 4th Avenue and Balaclava Street, Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said in an email to CTV News Wednesday.

    "The driver of a car-share vehicle was injured and needed medical attention after his driver-side window was struck by a projectile fired from another vehicle," Addison said. "We believe this occurred after a minor interaction between the two drivers while in traffic."

    The "projectile" was "possibly" fired from a BB gun, Addison said, adding that the suspect who fired it drove away and has not been identified.

    "We have initiated a criminal investigation, and our officers have been canvassing the neighbourhood where this occurred for video and witnesses," he said. "We may release further information about the suspect vehicle, or a description of the suspect, once we have more information."

    Addison said the injured driver was treated at the scene and "taken home by family members."

