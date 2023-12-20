Driver pleads guilty in fatal Kitsilano hit-and-run
A man who was charged in a fatal 2022 hit-and-run in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood has pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death.
The B.C. Prosecution Service confirmed the plea in an email to CTV News, saying Alexandre Romero Arata is set to be sentenced on Jan. 11, 2024.
The June 19, 2022 hit-and-run was captured on surveillance video, which shows that the impact of the speeding vehicle sent the victim flying several metres. The driver does not stop.
About 30 seconds later, another motorist stops and gets out of the car to check on the victim. That driver remained on scene and other onlookers could be seen covering the body with a blanket.
First responders arrived a few minutes later.
Two days after the crash, the VPD announced that it had arrested the person it believed to be the driver.
Romero Arata was charged in February of 2023.
The victim was identified in the days after the incident as Eoghan Byrne, an Irishman who had begun working for a local tech company just a few months earlier.
Byrne's loved ones posted on an Irish memorial site, describing him as an “adored son” and “beautiful brother” who is survived by his “heartbroken parents, doting siblings” and a “wide circle of special friends.”
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Toyota recalls nearly 100K vehicles in Canada over airbag issues
Toyota announced Wednesday it is recalling 99,965 vehicles in Canada due to faulty sensors that could cause the airbag system to short circuit.
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint in Toronto and fled in stolen U-Haul: police
Toronto police say that the driver of a panel truck has been taken into custody following a pursuit by its Emergency Task Force.
Bahamas cruise diverted to New England and Canada
Passengers on the cruise ship MSC Meraviglia didn’t get the balmy getaway they were expecting. The ship, scheduled to sail to the Bahamas this week, instead headed to New England and Canada 'due to unseasonable and rapidly worsening weather.'
Woman assaulted, abandoned in dumpster; Winnipeg police searching for three suspects
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for three suspects after a woman was assaulted, forcibly confined at a Manitoba Housing complex and then thrown into a dumpster earlier this month, in an incident investigators are calling ‘disturbing.’
Trudeau's top national security adviser retiring in the new year
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top aide on national security matters has announced she's retiring in early 2024, after spending the last two years providing advice to the government on pressing intelligence files including the allegations of foreign election interference and the 'Freedom Convoy' protests.
Metro accuses Loblaw of falsely implicating it in bread price-fixing scheme
In new court filings, Metro Inc. is accusing Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company of conspiring to implicate Metro in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme.
High school freshman dies after having stroke during swim practice
In a letter to parents, the principal at Geneva High School said James Oliver, 14, suffered an AVM stroke and brain hemorrhage and was in critical condition until he died Sunday night.
Former No. 2 draft pick Nolan Patrick retires at 25
Nolan Patrick, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, appears to have ended his playing career at age 25.
Nestle recalls mini KitKat bars over potential plastic contamination
Nestle Canada has issued a nationwide recall of mini KitKat bars over the risk of plastic in the candies, which could pose a choking hazard.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich police seek missing man after vehicle found on Oak Bay waterfront
Police in Greater Victoria are appealing to the public to help locate a missing 38-year-old man who hasn't been seen for more than three weeks.
-
B.C. clinic closures leave thousands without family doctor
Around 3,500 patients in Victoria just got word they'll have to find a new doctor in the new year.
-
No charges in B.C. 2022 Christmas Eve bus crash that left 4 dead
The British Columbia Prosecution Service says there will be no charges stemming from a bus crash on an icy highway in the province's Interior last Christmas Eve that killed four people.
Calgary
-
Calgary police identify woman, man found dead in southwest home
Calgary police have released the names of a man and woman found dead in the community of Erlton last week.
-
Driver killed in northeast Calgary crash
One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Calgary on Wednesday.
-
Man killed in S.E. Calgary shooting identified by police
The victim of a fatal shooting in southeast Calgary earlier this week has been identified.
Edmonton
-
'Disturbing' investigation into child, animal abuse leads to more than 100 charges
Two men and one woman are facing more than 100 charges in connection with the yearslong abuse of several children and pets in southeast Edmonton.
-
Edmonton police search for missing 12-year-old girl
A 12-year-old Edmonton girl has been missing for four days.
-
Donations collected for Devon families displaced by Tuesday night fire
Multiple families have been displaced after a fire spread to three townhouses in Devon Tuesday night.
Toronto
-
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint in Toronto and fled in stolen U-Haul: police
Toronto police say that the driver of a panel truck has been taken into custody following a pursuit by its Emergency Task Force.
-
Videos show moment police arrest driver of stolen U-Haul following lengthy pursuit across Toronto
Video footage has surfaced showing the moment when police pulled the driver out of a stolen U-Haul truck and arrested him, following a lengthy pursuit throughout the streets of Toronto.
-
Aircraft landing at Toronto airport forced to avoid 'distracted' employee on runway: report
A plane destined for Toronto Pearson Airport was forced to abort an initial landing attempt to avoid an unauthorized vehicle operated by a ‘distracted’ maintenance employee who crossed its path on the runway in 2022, investigators with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) have determined.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Quebec teachers' unions reject government's latest offer
The Fédération Autonome de l'Enseignement (FAE), a union representing 66,000 elementary and high school teachers in Quebec, has rejected the provincial government's latest offer.
-
Quebec teacher, nurse unions threaten unlimited strike in new year if no deal is reached
Four Quebec public sector unions representing hundreds of thousands of workers are threatening to launch an unlimited general strike early in the new year if they can't reach a deal with the provincial government.
-
Quebec raising public daycare prices in new year
Quebec families with children attending public daycares will soon have to pay a little more each day.
Winnipeg
-
Woman assaulted, abandoned in dumpster; Winnipeg police searching for three suspects
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for three suspects after a woman was assaulted, forcibly confined at a Manitoba Housing complex and then thrown into a dumpster earlier this month, in an incident investigators are calling ‘disturbing.’
-
Winnipeg’s Christmas Cheer Board no longer accepting applications this season
The Christmas Cheer Board of Winnipeg has stopped taking applications for hampers this season, saying they have been overwhelmed by the record demand this year.
-
Company calling on Manitoba to implement fresh food tax credit
One Manitoba-based company is calling on the provincial government to implement a fresh food tax credit as food bank usage reaches an all-time high.
Saskatoon
-
School closes early in wake of tragic shooting death on Sask. First Nation
Students at the Red Earth Cree Nation school have been put on Christmas break early following the tragic death of a local man in an alleged shootout with RCMP on Tuesday.
-
Saskatoon councillors discuss controversial shared pathway on Avenue C
Saskatoon city councillors are mulling a project on Wednesday to overhaul Avenue C to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists.
-
Sask. government plans to buy the Lighthouse and move its residents elsewhere
The Government of Saskatchewan plans to buy Saskatoon’s Lighthouse and flip the building once the current tenants are out.
Regina
-
Overcrowding in Regina hospitals violating fire code, leaked emails show
A leaked assessment from Regina's fire services plainly states that overcrowding in the city's emergency room corridors are violating national fire codes.
-
Two found dead in Regina's second fatal house fire over 11 days
Regina Fire says two people were found dead following a house fire in the city early Wednesday morning.
-
'Frustrated': Riders' CEO looks back on second consecutive losing season
During a year-end interview with CTV, Roughriders CEO Craig Reynolds summarized his thoughts on 2023.
Atlantic
-
Two youth arrested in connection with disappearance, homicide of Tyson Macdonald: PEI RCMP
After a nearly week-long search for missing teen Tyson Blair Macdonald, PEI RCMP says two youth have now been arrested in connection with his disappearance and homicide.
-
Man who killed Halifax gay rights activist discharged from psychiatric hospital
A mentally ill Nova Scotia man convicted of fatally beating a well-known gay rights advocate in 2012 has been discharged from a psychiatric hospital.
-
Man hospitalized after stabbing at Dartmouth motel: police
The Halifax Regional Police is investigating an alleged stabbing at a Dartmouth motel early Wednesday morning.
London
-
'I want to share this win with him': London, Ont. man wins $300K after brother gifts him lotto ticket
A London man is celebrating a big win and plans to share it with his family after winning $300,000 in a recent Instant Plinko game.
-
'I always buy, never expecting to win the grand prize': Mississauga couple wins Dream Lottery top prize
The top winners of the Dream Lottery were announced Wednesday morning at the Bridlewood dream home in London, Ont.
-
Biz Cares campaign surpasses milestone in holiday food drive
The 24th annual London Business Cares Food Drive wrapped up Wednesday morning with positive news.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police wake passed-out driver, who then drives off and injures four officers
Two people have been charged and four officers received minor injuries after police in Sault Ste. Marie confronted an unconscious driver on Wellington Street.
-
Nestle recalls mini KitKat bars over potential plastic contamination
Nestle Canada has issued a nationwide recall of mini KitKat bars over the risk of plastic in the candies, which could pose a choking hazard.
-
opinion
opinion The worst retirement planning mistakes you should avoid, according to an expert
In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew highlights some of the worst -- and most common -- retirement planning mistakes to avoid, so that your retirement is as financially secure and comfortable as possible (Getty Images)
Kitchener
-
Grand Valley, Ont. man awarded prestigious Carnegie Medal for daring rescue from burning home
A Grand Valley, Ont. man has been awarded the prestigious Carnegie Medal after he risked his safety to rescue his neighbour from a burning house.
-
Fire destroys two buildings at Waterloo Region bee farm
No bees or humans were hurt in a fire at a family-run bee farm in New Hamburg Wednesday morning.
-
Man dead, 6 in hospital after accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at Kitchener, Ont. home
Police say a 25-year-old man is dead from an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a car left running in the garage of a Kitchener, Ont. home.